Subramanian Swamy Stirs New Controversy, Asks If Chinese Re-entered In Doklam After Galwan

Amid the stir over the Indo-China conflict in Galwan valley of eastern Ladakh, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Saturday cited international media reports and said that China has scrapped the agreement on Doklam with India which the two nations had agreed upon last year.

China had agreed to withdraw troops from Dokhlam after the agreement, however, with the ongoing situation over LAC, Swamy quoted sources as saying that the Chinese People's Liberation Army has re-entered Doklam, and asked the government to clarify on the issue if its true or baseless.

US media sources[e.g., NYT] say China has scrapped the agreement with India made last year on Doklam-which India had claimed as a "victory" - China withdrawing its military from Bhutan. Now sources say Chinese PLA has re-entered Doklam. MEA must clarify or say it is baseless. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) June 20, 2020

The statement by Swamy comes even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday strongly affirmed that none of India's border posts has been captured nor had China breached the Indian borders, at the all-party meeting chaired by him to brief political parties on the LAC situation. He added that the 20 martyrs died fighting and saving the motherland from the enemy.

Furthermore, he stated that over the years the country had given priority to infrastructure development in border areas to secure its borders. He added that the requirement of the forces for fighter planes, modern helicopters, missile defence systems, etc., was noted by the government. Due to the newly built roads at the LAC, increased patrolling, vigilance has increased and 'one could not move an inch towards India's borders, without their knowledge', PM Modi said adding that that previously, areas that were not in India's visibility were now being monitored by the forces effectively.

On Thursday also, PM Modi gave a stern warning to China saying that although India wishes to maintain peace, it will not stay quiet if provoked. He added that the nation must be proud to know that its 20 army martyrs fought till the end in Galwan Valley.

Why is China not disclosing casualty numbers?

Even as India has said that 20 soldiers were martyred in the violent face-off, China has refrained to disclose its numbers calling it a 'goodwill gesture'. Giving a farcical reason, China said that disclosing numbers might insight nationalistic sentiment on both sides and might further escalate the tension.

Usually, China has a way of showcasing its strength to the world by releasing videos of its army's might and artillery, and strong-arming smaller or weaker nations be it military-wise, economically, or by diplomatic channels. The so-called 'Goodwill Gesture' of China only points out that China received a massive blow in Galwan even when the Indian Army did not have any weapons while the Chinese were equipped with iron rods laced with spikes over them, clearly proving that it was a premeditated and planned coup of the Chinese.