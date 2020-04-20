'CM Son Of Balasaheb, PM From BJP; Think India Won't Bring Justice In Palghar?': Swamy

Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy has tweeted in response to apprehensions raised from certain sections, including by members of his own party, over the heinous mob lynching incident in Palghar that led to the death of three - including two Hindu monks and their driver. Dr Swamy seemed to counter these apprehensions with a question. Here is the tweet below:

Palghar is in Maharashtra where the CM is the son of Balasaheb, the Shiv Sena founder. Maharashtra is in India whose Prime Minister is of BJP. So you think this country will not bring justice to the criminals? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) April 19, 2020

Dr Swamy responded to a Twitter user who tagged him while expressing his dejection over the brutal incident and called for a "big action" against the perpetrators of the crime.

Maharashtra government arrests accused

Acting on the Palghar mob-lynching incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday, stated that the culprits who attacked the two Sadhus, their driver and the police personnel, have been arrested. He added that police personnel arrested all culprits on April 17 itself- the day of the crime. Police have questioned 110- of which 101 have been sent to police custody till 30 April and 9 minors have been sent to a juvenile shelter home. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has ordered a high-level probe into the incident.

CM Thackeray took to Twitter to assure the citizens of the government's action on the crime and also said that the government will not spare anyone who is responsible for the heinous crime.

The Palghar incident has been acted upon. The police has arrested all those accused who attacked the 2 sadhus, 1 driver and the police personnel, on the day of the crime itself. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 19, 2020

Nobody guilty in this heinous crime and shameful act will be spared and they will be brought to justice in the strongest way possible. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 19, 2020

The brutal incident

A mob of around 200 villagers flouting all lockdown norms lynched three people, including two Hindu monks, in Maharashtra's Palghar on April 17 while the policemen seemed overpowered; the scenes of which went viral on social media and drew widespread condemnation and political commentary.

Reportedly, the two monks and their driver were travelling from Nashik to Surat, were lynched late on Thursday night in the Jawahar area of Palghar on the suspicion of being thieves. The mob started questioning them, abused and then assaulted them brutally with sticks, rods and stones.

When the police team reached the spot and took them to their van, the crowds attacked the police van and continued to assault them till they succumbed. The victims were later identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, 30, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri, 70 and their driver Nilesh Telwade, 30.

The Kasa police said the incident occurred near Gadakchinchale village under their jurisdiction. Several policemen were also reported of getting beaten up, leaving several injured.