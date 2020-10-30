Subramanian Swamy Responds As Pakistan Admits Pulwama Attack; Slams Sonia & Rahul Gandhi

As the Pakistan government led by Imran Khan, admitted its role in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has slammed the Congress leaders who criticised the BJP and called the heinous incident an election gimmick. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Dr Swamy said that it was Interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi who claimed that Pulwama attack was 'managed for elections'. Terming it as moral bankruptcy, Swamy slammed the grand-old party.

Pakistan authorities admit that the Pulwama terrorist ambush was Pak sponsored. But Congi leaders including TDK and Bambino had said it was BJP govt managed for elections !! Moral bankruptcy — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 30, 2020

Earlier, BJP chief JP Nadda had slammed the Congress party for questioning the Balakot air strike and other actions taken by India against Pakistan-sponsored terrorists after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. He asked the grand-old party and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi if he will believe in the Indian forces now because his "most trusted nation" has spoken.

Swamy was referring to Rahul Gandhi's question on the first year anniversary of the Pulwama attack asking who benefitted most by it. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, a number of Congress leaders had alleged that the Pulwama attack was designed by the BJP and even raised questions on the armed forces. The other Opposition parties also echoed the same, including NC chief Farooq Abdullah, who accused Prime Minister Modi of plotting the attack. ("Modi sahab ko jeetna tha election is liye unhoney yeh karnama (pulwama) kiya.")

Pakistan Admits To Pulwama Attack

Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday while speaking in the Pakistan National Assembly, admitted to the Imran Khan government's involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian Army jawans were killed. Chaudhry - who is Federal Minister for Science and Technology - claimed that the 'Pulwama was the biggest achievement' of the Imran Khan government. Retaliating to PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq's account of Pak Army chief Bajwa quaking in his boots over India's threat when Pakistan captured IAF's Wing Commander Abhinandan, Chaudhry termed the terror attack as a feat where Pakistan 'entered Indian territory and attacked them.' (India me ghuske maara).

Earlier on Wednesday, taking a jibe at Imran Khan and his government, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq, recounted that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was 'begging to return Abhinandan back to India' at which Pak Army Chief Bajwa was sweating and quaking in his boots, otherwise 'India was to attack at 9 PM'. Sadiq claimed that Imran Khan's government was desperate to 'bend its knees to India', giving the example of the ordinance passed to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav's appeal in Islamabad High Court against his conviction.

Congress’ princeling does not believe anything Indian, be it our Army, our Government, our Citizens. So, here is something from his ‘Most Trusted Nation’, Pakistan. Hopefully now he sees some light... pic.twitter.com/shwdbkQWai — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 29, 2020

Moreover, it also came to light that Pakistan PM Imran Khan had admitted to India's plan to strike by missile if it did not comply with releasing Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. An undated video has been doing the rounds on social media, in which Pakistan PM Imran Khan can be heard saying that he is aware of a missile attack plan and also of their counter preparations:

"I am aware of our preparations. I am aware of how prepared the Pakistan army is and what are its positions. I also know that there was a plan to attack Pakistan with missile which was defused later," PM Imran Khan says in the video.

The missile attack issue was accepted by Pakistan PM @ImranKhanPTI on record. Listen in here. #Pakistan #abhinandan pic.twitter.com/A0akjeEQcx — Aishwarya Kapoor (@aishkapoor) October 28, 2020

