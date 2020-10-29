Republic Confronts Pakistan Minister After Country's Big Admission Over Pulwama Attack

After Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhury admitted to the Imran Khan government's involvement in the Pulwama attack, Republic Media Network confronted Pakistan Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan who remained belligerent over his government's involvement in the horrific attack that martyred 20 Indian jawans.

"I believe on this topic, or Abhinandan, you should think 100 times before questioning us. You should eternally be grateful to Pakistan that we returned your squadron leader. It was a favour," said the Provincial Minister of Punjab for Information and Culture only to be reminded by Republic TV of how his narrative over Wing Commander Abhinandan had been completely demolished by his own Minister.

Yesterday, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq in the Pakistan Assembly recounted that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was sweating and shivering 'begging to return Abhinandan back to India' remarking that he said 'India would attack at 9 PM' otherwise.

As the rattled Minister continued to peddle his tarnished narrative over Abhinandan, he was confronted by Major Gaurav Arya.

"Your Minister has called Pulwama a big success of the Pakistan government. Is it a success that you killed 40 jawans? This is not a display of your courage, this is your insult in front of the world. Now you witness what will happen in Balochistan within the next 15 days. You will run with your patloons," said Major Gaurav Arya who reminded the Pakistan Minister of the strong backlash that Imran Khan was facing from the opposition as well as the internal conflicts that had erupted in the country.

Shortly after being confronted by Major Gaurav Arya, the Minister cut the call.

Pakistan Admits To Pulwama Attack

In a shocking admission, Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhury on Thursday publically admitted to the Imran Khan government's involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian Army jawans were killed, in the Pakistan National Assembly. Chaudhury - who is Federal Minister for Science and Technology - claimed that the 'Pulwama attack was the biggest achievement' of the Imran Khan government. Retaliating to PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq's claims on 'Abhinandan's return', Chaudhury termed the terror attack as a feat where Pakistan 'hit India in its area' (Ghuske maara Bharat ko).

"Sadiq saab, you were given respect and involved in some high-level issues and you are talking about it in the assembly. You are lying so easily that Qureshi's legs were shivering. We have hit India in its own territory. The success in Pulwama, it is the success of this community under Imran Khan government. You and I are all a proud part of it. The way we attacked India after Pulwama in their own territory," said Chaudhury, while members thumped their hands on their desks.

