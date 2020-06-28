Subramanian Swamy Suggests 2-party System In National Interest - BJP & A Reformed Congress

On Saturday, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy opined that India must transform to a two-party system - in which one party is the BJP and the other a reformed Congress. His tweet comes amid political fire between BJP and Congress on the recent LAC standoff and border tension with China. In his tweet, Swamy says that Congress must expel the Gandhis and the Chidambarams from the party and merge NCP, Trinamool, YSRCP, and other leaders to form a reformed Congress. Swamy opined that such a two-party system will be for 'enlightened national interest.'

His tweet also comes amid serious allegations against the Gandhi-Vadra family by the BJP that it diverted the funds of PM Relief Fund to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and signed MoUs with Chinese CPC. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday even admitted that funds were diverted to Congress-backed RGF in 2005 but stated that it was utilised in tsunami relief work in Andaman & Nicobar.

I suggest in the enlightened national interest a two party system : 1.BJP 2. Congress —created by a merger of NCP TC Jagan YCR, rump Congress, etc after expulsion of TDK Buddhu Bottle Goon PC BC MC — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) June 27, 2020

Congress faces serious accusations

BJP raised that Congress-backed RGF had received a donation of Rs.90 lakh from the Chinese Embassy in India in 2006-07. While Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the trust, senior party leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Dr.Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra serve as trustees.

BJP president JP Nadda shared documents to show that the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund money had been donated to the RGF. Terming this as a "brazen fraud", Nadda contended that one family's hunger for wealth had cost India immensely. While the Congress party has admitted that an MoU was signed with CPC, it is yet to respond on the allegations pertaining to the controversial donations to the RGF.

The MoU signed between former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Wang Jiarui, Minister of the International Department of Central Committee of the CPC on August 7, 2008, has also come in for criticism. The agreement reportedly pertained to exchanging high-level information and cooperation between Congress and the CPC besides providing the two parties with the "opportunity to consult each other on important bilateral, regional and international developments”.

BJP chief poses 10 questions

On Saturday, BJP National President JP Nadda continued to question the Congress party over the alleged 'Rajiv Gandhi Foundation scam.' The BJP President posed 10 questions for the Congress to answer and also claimed that the RGF took hefty donations from major Indian corporates, in the name of 'poor people.' Nadda asserted that one should not 'shy away' from the questions that the nation wants to know and stated that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi should not try to divert from these questions by using COVID-19 or the situation with China as a shield.

Moreover, the BJP President highlighted that the Indian government and the Army are capable of protecting India's sovereignty, adding that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led administration has also fought with COVID-19 pandemic in the 'best possible manner.' Addressing the media on Saturday, JP Nadda posed several questions for the Congress party regarding their tenure at the Centre and how they 'betrayed' the trust of the people while they were in power.

