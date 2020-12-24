Sukhbir Badal Thanks Mamata Banerjee For Backing Farmers' Stir; Talks Up 'SAD-TMC Support'

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has appreciated the efforts of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's to support the farmers. SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday took to Twitter and said that it is a time for a nationwide united initiative to succeed in the "fight against autocracy". He said that both Punjab and West Bengal have always led the fight for greater fiscal, executive & political autonomy to states and asserted that Centre will be compelled to roll back the laws.

It is important to note that SAD leaders had met Mamata Banerjee a few days ago to garner support for the farmers' protest. SAD had broken the alliance with BJP in order to protest the three farm laws. With West Bengal polls around the corner, Mamata Banerjee has also spoken openly against the farm laws and extended support to the protesting farmers.

Time for a nationwide united initiative to succeed in the fight against autocracy. Have expressed solidarity with Bengal CM @MamataOfficial on the eve of TMC Kisan rally. Both states have always led the fight for greater fiscal, executive & political autonomy to states. — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) December 23, 2020

I also congratulate Mamata Banerjee Ji for sending a 5-member team of TMC MPs to hold talks with protesting farmers & interacting directly with farmer leaders. With @Akali_Dal_ & TMC’s forceful support to #kisanandolan, Centre will be compelled to repeal the #AntiFarmerLaws . — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) December 23, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday spoke to farmers protesting in Delhi against the Centre's new agriculture laws and assured them that her party stands by them, a TMC leader said. The ruling party in West Bengal had recently sent a five-member delegation to interact with the farmers who were on a day-long 'relay' hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protest on Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. This is the second time Mamata is interacting with the protesting farmers. "Our party supremo spoke to protesting farmers over the phone. Some of them requested her to visit the 'dharna' sites. She assured them that the party supports their demand," a TMC leader said.

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

Unions urge Centre to send a concrete proposal

On December 9, the farmer leaders had unanimously rejected the Centre's proposal for making amendments and called for an escalation in the protests until the farm laws are repealed. Subsequently, PM Modi, his Cabinet colleagues, as well as top BJP leaders, have addressed farmers across the country to address their concerns. Moreover, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar gave 8 concrete assurances to farmers via an open letter.

On December 20, the Centre asked the 40 protesting unions to provide details of all remaining concerns and fix a convenient date for the resumption of talks. Earlier in the day, the farmers' unions sent a letter to the Union government and made it clear that they were not willing to budge from their demand for the repeal of the agrarian laws.

