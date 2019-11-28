Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Maharashtra "secular" Alliance's Common Minimum Programme OUT: Read

With 'secular' scripted on the first line, the unconventional alliance led by the saffron party, released the Common Minimum Program on Thursday. According to the Common Minimum Program, the alliance of Sena-NCP-Congress begins with a preamble stating that the coalition is committed to uphold the "secular values" enshrined in the Constitution. Indicating an explicit shift in Shiv Sena's politics, since its inception.

It read, "The alliance partners commit to uphold the secular values enshrined in the Constitution. On contentious issue of national importance as well as of state importance especially having repurcissions/consequences on the secular fabric of the nation, the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress will take a joint view after holding consultations and arriving at a consensus."

READ| Shroud remains over composition of Maha-Vikas-Aghadi govt; state Congress chief in dark

Common Minimum Program of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance): Immediate assistance & loan waiver for farmers. Crop Insurance Scheme to be revised to ensure immediate compensation to the farmers who have lost their crops. https://t.co/wahSgBmsXw — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

This comes as the Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to take an oath as the next Chief Minister from Maharashtra to be the 18th. In the four page document, the three parties decided to keep the issues of farmers, unemployment, health, industry, social injustice, women empowerment, education and urban development at the crux of their coalition. The 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' have decided that the Deputy CM will be from the NCP and the Congress will get the Speaker's post.

READ| Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress govt: These are the six MLAs who will take oath as Maharashtra ministers

Shiv Sena CM

After gaining power of India's richest civic body - the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 1985, the 'sixth floor' CM office in Mumbai's Mantralay has evaded the Shiv Sena ever since. Fulfilling one of Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's dreams - as claimed by Shiv Sainiks - Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to become the first Thackeray Chief Minister, putting Sena finally in its coveted CM post. Uddhav Thackeray, who had opted out of the NDA - breaking the BJP-Sena alliance of over 35 years, will be sworn-in at 6:40 PM on Thursday at Mumbai's Shivaji Park where his late father Balasaheb Thackeray's memorial is installed.

READ| Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut talks about secularism amid govt formation