Legal Eagles Set For Maha SC Showdown; Congress' Sibal & Singhvi In Fray With Rohatgi

As Sena-Congress-NCP alliance challenge the governor's decision in the Maharashtra government formation, BJP has roped in Mukul Rohatgi to represent the Maharashtra BJP on Sunday. Sources have reported that Senior Congress lead Kapil Sibal will represent Shiv Sena and his peer Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi will represent NCP in the plea. The hearing in scheduled to be heard at 11:30 AM on Sunday.

SC hearing on Maha govt

A three-judge Supreme Court bench Justice NV Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna will hear the petition filed by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress challenging the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to invite Devendra Fadnavis for government formation in the state. The parties have contended that they should have been invited to form the government owing to their constituting a majority in the Assembly. They are also demanding an immediate floor test.

Currently, top NCP and Congress leaders are meeting NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar at his residence ahead of the Supreme Court hearing. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar who has returned back to his residence too met with Aurangabad NCP leaders at his Churchgate residence. Sources report that Sena MLAs are being shifted to JW Marriot where the Congress MLAs are present.

Hotel politics

Fearing any possible horsetrading, NCP has gathered 48-50 MLAs who have pledged allegiance Sharad Pawar at Rennaisance Hotel in Powai. Similarly, Shiv Sena has holed up its MLAs in Hotel Lalit, Andheri. Congress on the other hand, has kept its MLAs in the JW Marriott hotel. Meanwhile, sources report that Ajit Pawar himself will challenge NCP's decision to sack him as leader of the NCP Legislative Party leader. He was replaced by Jayant Patil.

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. But NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar has distanced himself from Ajit Pawar, saying it was Ajit Pawar 's own decision and not NCP's. While BJP claims Ajit Pawar has the support of all 54 NCP MLAs, Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP have claimed that they will form the next government.

Current Maharashtra numbers

The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.