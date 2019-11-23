Maharashtra: Supriya Sule's 3-word WhatsApp Status Hints At Party Factions

The NCP leader and the daughter of the party chief, Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule has on Saturday morning shared a status on the Facebook-owned personal messaging app WhatsApp that said ‘Party & Family Split’. This comes after the massive political twist in Maharashtra as Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively on Saturday morning. The NCP chief via the microblogging website, Twitter, confirmed that he does not “endorse” this decision of Ajit Pawar and termed this move as deputy CM’s “personal decision”.

Supriya Sule’s WhatsApp status also hints towards the formation of a faction in the NCP party. When asked by the media for a comment on her WhatsApp status, Sule said that she cannot say anything, and all the queries will be answered in the press conference. This status not only indicates a split in the party but as per Sule’s status, this also points towards the split in the family. Have a look at her status.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on not supporting Ajit Pawar

The NCP supremo Sharad Pawar also took to Twitter on Saturday morning and asserted that he does not support Ajit Pawar and it is his personal decision to be in a coalition with BJP. Also, the senior NCP leader Praful Patel said Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra government was his personal decision and did not have "Sharad Pawar's support". Sharad Pawar also claimed that neither he nor the NCP endorses this decision.

Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) November 23, 2019

Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra

In a massive political shift in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He was sworn in as CM in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM.

After taking an oath, Fadnavis said, "I wish to thank PM Modi and Amit Shah Ji for giving me the opportunity for serving the State. When Shiv Sena started making efforts to make an alliance outside, it ended up in President's rule. It is not good a state like Maharashtra be under President's rule for so long. Hence I wish to thank NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking the decision to provide a stable government in the state."

Ajit Pawar after taking oath as Maharashtra CM

Ajit Pawar after taking the oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra said, "From result day to this day no party was able to form a Government, Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable Government."

