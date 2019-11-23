Ram Shinde On New Govt Formation: 'Had No Idea But Whatever Is Happening Is For Good'

The BJP MLA from Maharashtra, Ram Shinde claimed that he had no idea about the BJP's new coalition and the government formation in the State. This comes as Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took the oath as the CM and deputy CM of Maharashtra. In a major political twist, the NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar also took to the microblogging website, Twitter and stated that he does not endorse or support this decision made by Ajit Pawar.

Ram Shinde on the new govt in Maharashtra

Addressing the media persons, the MLA from Karjat Jamkhed constituency in Maharashtra said that "I was on my way to (Varsha Bungalow) when I came to know about this. Whatever will happen will happen for good. I know this much that this has happened with full consent. I am going to meet the CM". Ram Shinde later visited the Varsha Bungalow to meet the newly sworn CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Read: Maharashtra twist: Nitin Gadkari congratulates CM Devendra Fadnavis & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra

In a massive political shift in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on November 23, took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He was sworn in as CM in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM.

Read: BIG: NCP dumps Congress, Ajit Pawar becomes Deputy CM in BJP-led Maha govt

After taking oath, Fadnavis said, "I wish to thank PM Modi and Amit Shah Ji for giving me the opportunity for serving the state. When Shiv Sena started making efforts to make an alliance outside, it ended up in President's rule. It is not good a state like Maharashtra be under President's rule for so long. Hence I wish to thank NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking the decision to provide a stable government in the state."

Read: Ajit Pawar: 'We have formed a government looking at the farmer distress & other issues'

Ajit Pawar after taking the oath as Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar after taking the oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra said, "From result day to this day no party was able to form a Government, Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable Government."

Read: Maharashtra twist: Sanjay Raut's cryptic tweet an hour before Fadnavis took oath