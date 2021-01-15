Sushil Modi Quips 'not Real Farmers' As Kisan Unions Refuse to Talk To SC-appointed Panel

Lashing out at the farmers' unions who have opposed speaking to the SC-appointed panel, former Deputy CM of Bihar and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Modi has said that those are not real farmers. Hailing the Top court for attempting to end the deadlock between farmers and the Centre, Sushil Modi said that it was a pathbreaking development that the Supreme Court stayed implementation of the laws and asked the farmers to talk. He also said that it is appalling that instead of obeying the top court, the farmers are planning to disrupt the Republic Day celebrations.

Sushil Modi tweeted in Hindi, "The Supreme Court tried its best to win the trust of agitating farmers by putting an interim hold on all three new agricultural laws, but chaos-loving opposition and farmer leaders refused to accept the expert committee. They want to disrupt the Republic Day parade in the capital by taking out a tractor rally, whereas this parade has never been a program of the BJP or any ruling party. Those who are bent on hurting the dignity of Parliament, Supreme Court and National festival, they cannot be real farmers."

READ | Supreme Court stays implementation of 3 farm laws; forms committee to resolve stand-off

तीनों नये कृषि कानूनों पर अंतरिम रोक लगा कर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आंदोलनकारी किसानों का भरोसा जीतने की अब तक की सबसे बड़ी कोशिश की, लेकिन अराजकता-प्रेमी विपक्ष और किसान नेताओं ने कोर्ट की पहल से बनी विशेषज्ञ समिति को मानने से इनकार कर गतिरोध के तिल को पहाड़ बना दिया। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) January 14, 2021

वे ट्रैक्टर रैली निकाल कर राजधानी में गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड में भी विघ्न डालना चाहते हैं, जबकि यह परेड कभी भाजपा या किसी सत्तारूढ़ दल का कार्यक्रम नहीं रही।

जो लोग संसद, सर्वोच्च न्यायालय और राष्ट्रीय पर्व की गरिमा को ठेस पहुँचाने पर तुले हैं, वे असली किसान नहीं हो सकते। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) January 14, 2021

READ | Will take out tractor rally on R-Day, hoist flag at Amar Jawan Jyoti: BKU's Rakesh Tikait

Supreme Court stays implementation of farm laws

A three-judge SC bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian laid down the roadmap for the resolution of the standoff over the three farm laws passed by Parliament. It has not only ordered that the Minimum Support Price system in place before the enactment of the agrarian legislation shall continue but also made it clear that the landholdings of the farmers shall be protected. Additionally, the representatives of all farmer unions, irrespective of whether they are holding a protest or not, have been asked to participate in the deliberations of the 4-member committee and put forth their viewpoints. Though the court said that it did not intend to stifle a "peaceful protest", it appealed to the farmers' unions to convince their members to get back to their livelihood as a result of this "extraordinary order".

The 4-member panel comprised of agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, BKU national president Bhupinder Singh Mann, Pramod Kumar Joshi- Director, South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute and Shetkari Sanghatana president Anil Ghanwat to solicit the views of farmers and the Union government. This panel has been directed to submit its recommendations pertaining to the farm laws to the SC within two months from the date of its first sitting. However, BKU national president Bhupinder Singh Mann on January 14 recused himself from the panel. Moreover, the farmers union said that they won't talk to the SC-appointed panel, while hailing the decision of the top court to hold the implementation of the contentious farm laws. The farmers and the Centre are set to hold their 9th round of talks on Friday.

READ | BKU President Bhupinder Singh Mann Recuses Himself From Supreme Court's Farmers Stir Panel

READ | BKU's Rakesh Tikait reacts to SC staying farm laws; 'will proceed with Jan 26 rally'