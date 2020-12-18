Suvendu Adhikari's Followers Clash With TMC Workers At Party Office; 8 Policemen Injured

After East Midnapur leader and Trinamool MLA Suvendu Adhikari resigned from Mamata Banerjee's party, leaving clear proof of cracks in its inner circle, vice-president of Paraspur-2 block TMC Aparesh Santra also resigned from the party within few hours. Following this, Suvendu Adhikari's followers allegedly went to capture Pataspur-2's TMC party office. The followers allegedly vandalised the TMC officer situated at Argoal village of Pataspur-2 block.

Adhikari's followers clash with TMC; 8 cops injured

As the Adhikari followers were attempting to vandalise the TMC party office, Pataspur Police reached the spot to control the situation. In the resulting fracas, as per the latest reports, 8 cops including OC Pataspur have been injured in the violence which broke out between Adhikari's followers and TMC on Thursday night. After the clash, a huge police force was deployed in that area.

Hitting out at Suvendu Adhikari's decision to resign and his purported upcoming entry into the BJP, TMC leader Saugata Roy said that the party cannot fulfil Adhikari's ambition. Roy said, "Suvendu Adhikari wants to lead TMC after Mamata Banerjee." Stating that the former TMC leader wanted to have complete control in 5-6 districts of the state, Roy said that TMC is not ready to agree to Adhikari's conditions.

Saugata Roy said, "In his mind, Adhikari wanted to become West Bengal Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister. His expectations of the party are very high."

Sources say that a meeting is likely to take place between Adhikari and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his upcoming visit to West Bengal. Amid the raining chaos in the state, Suvendu Adhikari joins the long list of TMC MLAs who have so far stepped down from the party claiming dissatisfaction. However, it still remains to be seen whether Adhikari's exit from the TMC party will pose as a change changer in 2021 West Bengal assembly elections or not. West Bengal is scheduled to have its assembly polls sometime between April and May in 2021.

