TMC Refuses To Depute IPS Officers, Dares Centre To Impose President's Rule In West Bengal

Aggravating the row between the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee-led administration in West Bengal, the TMC has strongly asserted that it will not release the three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers on Central deputation. The TMC government has claimed that the Centre's order is 'unconstitutional and unacceptable' and has dared the Union Government to impose President's Rule in West Bengal. The three IPS officers sought for Central deputation were in-charge of the security of BJP chief JP Nadda's visit to the state which witnessed a lapse on December 10.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Rural Development Minister Subrata Mukherjee said, "We will not send them on deputation. At most, the Centre can impose President's Rule. We welcome that. If the Centre has the power to do that, let it go ahead. This is unconstitutional and unacceptable. We will not allow interference by the Centre." The senior TMC leader alleged that the Centre is attempting to misuse certain provisions of the IPS Cadre Rule of 1954 and trying to destroy the federal structure of the country.

READ | 3 TMC Netas Quit From State Bodies After Suvendu Adhikari's Exit; BJP Throws 'nephew' Jibe

'Colourable exercise of power'

After the MHA's summons last week, the Centre had sent another letter on Thursday morning to the Bengal administration to relieve three IPS officers at the earliest. However, CM Mamata Banerjee responded by saying that she will not allow the "brazen attempt" by the Centre to "control the State machinery by proxy!" The three officers are Inspector General (South Bengal) Rajeev Mishra, DIG (Presidency Range) Praveen Kumar Tripathi, and Diamond Harbour SP Bholanath Pandey.

READ | MHA Again Asks WB Govt To Relieve 3 IPS Officers; Defiant Mamata Calls Centre Expansionist

"GoI’s order of central deputation for the 3 serving IPS officers of West Bengal despite the State’s objection is a colourable exercise of power and blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954," Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet. In another tweet, she said that this act is nothing but a "deliberate attempt" to encroach upon State’s jurisdiction and demoralize the serving officers in West Bengal.

READ | West Bengal Chief Secy, Police Chief To Skip MHA's Summons Over Attack On Nadda's Convoy

Previously, West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay had written to the Union Home Secretary asserting that there is no need to summon the three IPS officers. Highlighting the security provision for Nadda's visit, the Bengal Chief Secretary had urged Bhalla to do-away with the summon as the state government is addressing the issue with 'utmost seriousness'.

BJP National President JP Nadda's convoy was stoned as he was on his visit to West Bengal. The incident on Thursday noon took place when Nadda was on his way to Diamond Harbour to address a meeting with party workers. Diamond Harbour is the parliamentary constituency of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Reportedly, Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya also sustained injuries in the attack.

READ | Amit Shah Chairs Key Meet Over Farmers' Protest; Tomar, Sitharaman & Goyal In The Huddle