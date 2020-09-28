Tajinder Bagga Attacks Subramanian Swamy On Twitter; Gets Blocked For His Troubles

Amid senior BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy's ultimatum to party president JP Nadda to sack IT cell head, the party reappointed Amit Malviya to continue for the post. Swamy said he had tweeted against Malviya earlier to check whether "fake tweets" against the former were financed by the latter or not. Dr Swamy then claimed that, "it is clear" that it was PMO Haren Joshi behind it and informed that he has written to PM Modi two weeks or so ago bringing this to his notice with documents.

Now that Malaviya has been re appointed, I have this to say: My earlier tweet was to test whether Malviya financed fake ID tweets on his own or not. Now it is clear. PMO Haren Joshi was behind it. I have written to PM two weeks or so ago bringing this to his notice with documents — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 27, 2020

Soon after Dr Swamy’s tweets, BJP’s Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga hit back at the Rajya Sabha MP and questioned his 'loyalty'. Bagga accused Swamy of ditching the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in favour of Sonia Gandhi in the late 1990s. Taking to Twitter, Bagga asked Swamy, "Can you be ever loyal to a person or a cause, or is it too much to expect from you?" Bagga also questioned the Rajya Sabha MP alleging change in position over the RSS.

Is this true u met Women Journalist in Oct 2014 and told her I will start Exposing PM @narendramodi after 6 Months.u didn't get chance tht time to implement ur agenda u r doing it now.We knw ur History,u ditched Atal ji for Sonia,whn u ddnt get anything you become Virat Hindu https://t.co/d4zFlte5xZ — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) September 27, 2020

Dear @Swamy39 you said RSS is terrorist organisation for years but become Virat Hindu just after 1999 whn u didn’t get anything from Sonia Gandhi. Can you be ever loyal to a person or a cause, or is it too much to expect from you ? https://t.co/PQuvaovFX0 — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) September 27, 2020

Bagga, who also contested the Delhi Assembly Polls earlier this year, retweeted several tweets criticising Dr Subramanian Swamy. Tajinder Bagga also shared a screengrab of an article retweeted by Dr Swamy which had praised Congress. "Sweeping Revamp to Local Connect: Priyanka 'Didi' is the Agent of Silent Change in Cong's UP Strategy" read the headline of a news article that was retweeted by Swamy. Soon after, Swamy blocked Bagga on Twitter.

Dear @Swamy39 instead of Accepting/denying the fact you blocked me. Virat Swamy is Running from truth, O My God https://t.co/PQuvaovFX0 pic.twitter.com/q4xyPM5g7l — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) September 27, 2020

Earlier, Subramanian Swamy had accused Malviya of running a campaign against him using fake tweets. The senior party leader had said removing Malviya is the “compromise proposal” he has made to party president J.P. Nadda. If he is not removed, he said, it would mean the party is not willing to “defend me”. Swamy had also shared a lot of tweets from his followers against Malviya.

By tomorrow If Malaviya is not removed from BJP IT cell (which is my five villages compromise proposal to Nadda) it means the party brass does not want to defend me. Since there is no forum in the party where I can ask for cadre opinion, hence I will have to defend myself. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 9, 2020

Before that, Swamy had said, "the BJP IT cell has gone rogue", with some of its members putting out fake ID tweets to make "personal attacks" on him. "One Malaviya (BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya) character is running riot with filth. We are a party of maryada purushottam not of Ravan or Dushasan," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

The BJP IT cell has gone rogue. Some of its members are putting out fake ID tweets to make personal attacks on me. If my angered followers make counter personal attacks I cannot be held resonsible just as BJP cannot be held respinsible for the rogue IT cell of the party — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 7, 2020

Dr Swamy had also defied the party’s standing on the issue of conducting NEET and JEE exams. He had supported the postponement of exams which stood in contradiction of BJP’s decision to go ahead and conduct the entrance exam despite the Coronavirus pandemic. He also wrote a letter to PM Modi requesting the same and also tried calling at his residence.

