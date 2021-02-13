'Modi Govt Wants To Handover Agricuture Business To Top Industrialists': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised another sharp attack on the BJP government stating that the Narendra Modi led-government brought the three agriculture laws to snatch the business of 40 per cent population of India to give it to a few top industrialists in the country. Gandhi said that these new laws will kill the 'mandis' and it will take away farmers' right to go to court against injustice.

Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over farm laws

The Waynad MP opined, "People often think that in India the biggest businesses are that of automobile manufacturing, airlines and telecom, but that is not true. The biggest business in the country is that of farming. And not just India, agriculture is the biggest business in the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought these laws because he wants to snatch this business (agriculture sector) from the hands of 40 per cent population and give it to two-three top industrialists in the country."

The former Congress President further added that the first law [The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020] will kill mandis the second law [The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020] will allow huge stockpiling of produce and the third law [The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020] will take away farmers' right to go to court against injustice.

Congress leader in Parliament

Former Congress President, during the budget session in Parliament, said, "The content of the third law is that when a farmer goes to the biggest industrialist and demands the right price for his grain, fruits and vegetables, then he will not be allowed to go to the court. Many years ago, there was a slogan for family planning- 'Hum do, hamare do'. Like coronavirus comes in a different form, this slogan has come back in a different form. Today, this country is run by 4 people- 'Hum do, hamare do'. Everyone knows their names."

