'Talks Will Be Fruitful If Political Interests Stay Out': MoS Agri On Next Round Of Talks

As the next round of deliberations between the protesting farmers and the Centre has been scheduled on January 29, Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Kailash Choudhary has expressed hope that the meet will yield fruits "if talks are conducted from farmers' perspective and not from the perspective of politicians who are politicising the issue".

"We have been saying from the beginning, that any issue can be resolved through talks. I have full hopes that the issues of farmers will be resolved in the deliberations of January 29 if talks are carried out from the farmers' perspective then definitely a solution can be sought. Politicians want to indulge in politics and shoot off the shoulders of farmers, plus the leftists also indulging in politics to disrupt the deliberation process. Even Congress is involved in this," he said.

"Otherwise, you can see, there are farmers who are supporting this bill. There are some reforms such as farmers can now sell at any place across the country, these are the reforms farmers were asking for. If the talks happen around these issues, definitely a solution can be sought," he added.

Farmer unions ask Centre to hold talks

Meanwhile, leaders of 40 protesting farm unions (Kisan Sanyukt Morcha) on Saturday communicated to the Centre to schedule next round of talks on 29 December at 11 AM. Writing to the Centre, the farmers have asked the government to stop 'misrepresenting the farmer's demands' using the state machinery. Despite PM Modi's outreach and repeated assurance on MSP, the agitating farmers have set the agenda for the next meeting which includes repealing of the Farm laws and legal guarantee of the MSP. Other demands include amendment of NCR air quality ordinance & Electricity Bill 2020. Farmers continue to protest against the Centre's Farm Laws for the 32nd consecutive day, demanding a total withdrawal of the laws.

The protests have been held since last month at the Singhu border against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

