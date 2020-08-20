Tamil Nadu: BJP Threatens AIADMK Of Defying Ban On Public Celebrations Of Ganesh Chaturthi

Shortly after the AIADMK-led Tamil Nadu Government banned all public celebrations for Vinayaka Chathurthi, the BJP has now hit out at the state threatening them of 'defying' their orders ahead of the festival on August 22. The Tamil Nadu BJP has alleged that the state government was blocking celebrations of Hindu festivals while other states which were worse-hit from the Coronavirus pandemic like Maharashtra, Karnataka had allowed the festival celebrations.

This comes after the Tamil Nadu Government once again reiterated that there will be no public celebrations on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi asking people to celebrate it at their homes given the pandemic situation. However, Tamil Nadu BJP has stated that it would join Hindu Munnani in defying the state government's ban with state BJP President L Murugan alleging a targetted blocking of Hindu festivals.

Read: TN Clocks 5,795 Fresh COVID-19 Cases; Recoveries Near 3 Lakh

Read: Ganesh Chaturthi: Indore Woman Makes Eco-friendly COVID-themed Chocolate Ganesha Idol

TN Govt bans public celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi

The Tamil Nadu government last week prohibited displaying Vinayagar Idols in public ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival on August 22. The decision comes amid the rising Coronavirus cases in the state which has resulted in more than 6000 deaths. The government has instead asked the people to celebrate the festival indoors.

In a statement, the CM-Palaniswamy-led AIADMK government said no activities such as erecting the Idols, setting up the pandals, carrying out the Ganesh procession will be permitted on August 22. People who intend to buy necessary items for pooja have been instructed to follow social distancing norms and other guidelines issued by the government.

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday recorded 5,795 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally to 3,55,449 while 116 more deaths pushed the toll to 6,384, the health department said. In total, 2,96,171 people have got cured so far and the active cases stood at 53,155, a bulletin issued by the Health department said.

Ganesh Chaturthi in Tamil Nadu will be celebrated on 22nd August. People are advised to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi at their home to curtail #COVID19 spread. No installation of idols in public & no rallies to immerse idols in water bodies allowed: Government of Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/bwrmycltJB — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

Read: Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020: TNDGE Releases Tamil Nadu 12th Result Answer Sheet On Website

Read: Tamil Nadu Govt Denies Permission For Public Celebrations Of Ganesh Chaturthi Due To Covid