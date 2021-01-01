Vaiko Says 'don't Make Memes & Hurt Rajinikanth'; Claims Thalaivar Won't Support Any Party

On Friday, addressing a press conference, MDMK leader and Rajya Sabha member Vaiko said that people should avoid hurting sentiments of superstar Rajinikanth after he has said that he won't join politics. Claiming that he spoke to the Kollywood star when he was in the hospital, Vaiko said that those who are criticising him should not make memes and insult him. He also said that Rajinikanth has always done what he said but his decision to not join politics is because of the advice of his doctors. At a time when every party is attempting to woo Rajinikanth for his support, Vaiko said that the superstar will not extend his support to any party.

Rajinikanth's political plunge ends

Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion. After he was discharged, he announced that he won't join politics, taking his supporters by surprise. The Kollywood megastar was scheduled to announce the launch of his party on December 31 and his party on January subsequently; however, he withdrew from the political race months ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Rajinikanth indicated he did not want to sound chivalrous by saying he will join politics despite his severe health concerns and that he did not want to "make a victim" of his supporters now. "Therefore, I inform with great regret I am unable to come to politics by floating a political party. Only I know the pain behind making this announcement," the 70-year-old actor said.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due during April-May 2021 and the political parties have started their campaign. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing on his maiden CM-term, AIADMK has arrived at reconciliation between two warring factions - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS). Incumbent E Palaniswamy has been named as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. The BJP is yet to make a formal announcement of the alliance with AIADMK and is in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan is on a campaign trail and Alagiri has said that launch about his political party will be made in January.

