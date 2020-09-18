Tamil Nadu: DMK Launches Online Membership Drive, Aims To Recruit 25 Lakh People

With less than seven months to go for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on the birth anniversary of C.N Annadurai launched an online membership drive “Ellorum Nammudan” (everyone with us) at Kalignar Arivalayam on Tuesday. The campaign aims to add at least 25 lakh new members over the next 45 days into the party.

Launched by DMK leader MK Stalin, the ‘Ellorum Nammudan’ campaign has almost one lakh new members who have joined in less than three days. The party said that more than 35,000 people have joined the party in less than 24 hours through an online portal earlier.

A statement issued by the party said that anyone who has attained 18 years of age can become a member of the party and that no membership fee will be charged. The local party units will verify the details uploaded by individuals to enable them to become formal members of the party, the statement said.

“Those who become members online will enjoy rights on par with regular members. But when they want to vote in the organisational poll, their background details would be verified by the local party representative. They should also complete one year to participate in elections. They can vote in the election if they enroll 25 more members,” the party said.

“DMK is a party that has constantly been adapting itself to the rapidly changing situations that are being thrown at us. In this era, when the internet has reached even the smallest of hamlets, Ellorum Nammudan aims to put power in the hands of everyone who wishes to become a party member. Given the pandemic that has reduced our chances of interacting with the people, we believe that Ellorum Nammudan will help us interact and communicate with the people. I also appeal to the youngsters of the state to use this opportunity in helping us come together. Together, we will fight the injustices of the state!,” said DMK’s Youth wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin.

DMK earlier in April had launched a website ‘Ondrinaivom Vaa’ (Let us come together), an initiative for helping the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic. He introduced a helpline number 90730 90730 and a website ondrinaivomvaa.in. Consisting of five categories — Stalin Connect, People’s helpline, Nallor Koodam, Feed the Poor, Virtual Neighbourhood Groups, all to reach out to the people of Tamil Nadu, the helpline has said to have received more than 20 Lakh calls since its launch.

With COVID restrictions likely to remain for months, DMK has been working to create quite a strong online presence ahead of the assembly elections next year. While the dates for the Assembly elections are yet to be announced, political parties in the state have taken to social media platforms as a frontrunner to garner more reach and publicity.

