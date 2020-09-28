DMK President Stages Protest In Tamil Nadu; Threatens To Approach Court Against Farm Bills

DMK president MK Stalin announced on Sunday that they will not hesitate to move court against Farm Bills if Tamil Nadu government does not do so. He further added that Kerala is also opposing the agriculture reform bills and is planning to approach the court. 'Our neighbouring state, Kerala is opposing and plan to approach the court against Farm bill passed in Parliament. We ask our state government to do the same or else opposition parties will approach the court on it,' said DMK President MK Stalin.

Tamil Nadu: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin takes part in a protest against #FarmBills (now laws) in Keezhambi village of Kanchipuram. pic.twitter.com/dsJhOnfTrR — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

Read | TN CM's Stance On Agri-related Bills Is AIADMK S Stand: Minister

Tamil Nadu on Farm Bills

On Friday, Tamil Nadu farmers from the National South Indian River Interlinking Farmers’ Association sat outside the Trichy Collector's office with human skulls, chained hands and nooses around their necks.

On Monday, DMK announced a state-wide protest opposing the Farm Bills during its all-party meeting. DMK chief MK Stalin, who called the bills 'anti-farmer, accused the AIADMK of 'talking lies in a high pitch' while adding that the ruling party's 'drama' would come to an end with the Assembly elections that are just six months away. DMK MP Elangovan had earlier told the Rajya Sabha that 'this bill will turn the farmers into slaves' while adding that it will 'kill the farmer and make them a commodity'.

Read | DMK Calls For All-party Meet On Monday; To Hold State-wide Protest Condemning Farm Bill

Protestors arrested amid Farm Bill protest

A large number of protestors were arrested from in and around Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh along with several Congress leaders. The Karnataka Police also detained protestors in the State amid the protest. Delhi Congress President Anil Kumar along with several other party leaders and workers were detained by the Police at Rajghat during a protest.

Read | DMK Chief MK Stalin Writes To PM Modi, Seeks Stoppage Of Mekedatu Dam Construction

Nearly 100 Congress workers from Gujarat were arrested along with State party president Amit Chavda in Gandhinagar. The Gujarat state police said that they were arrested as they did not obtain permission for the rally. Over 31 farmer unions from Punjab and Haryana took to streets to protest against the Farm Bills. The 'Rail Roko' agitation was also extended till September 29. Farmers from several other states including Karnataka, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are protesting demanding rollback of the agriculture reform bills.

Read | TN Farmers Protest Against Farm Bills With Chained Hands, Human Skulls & Noose Around Neck

More on Farm Bills

On Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to all 3 Farm Bills that were passed by the Parliament - Essential Commodities (Amendment) 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm services Act 2020 and the Farmers' produce trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020. Earlier, the Rajya Sabha opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad met the President along with some Akali Dal leaders urging him to not sign the bills. Akali Dal has already quit the NDA in protest to these Farm Bills.

Read | Tamil Nadu CM Announces Several Measures In Assembly, DMK Stages Walkout In Last Session

(With inputs from ANI)