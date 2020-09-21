DMK Calls For All-party Meet On Monday; To Hold State-wide Protest Condemning Farm Bill

The DMK in its all-party meeting on Monday announced that they will be holding district and state-wide protests condemning the Farmers' Bill passed in Lok Sabha on 28th September. Condemning the Farmers Bill passed in the Lok Sabha, DMK on Saturday had announced a meeting of its allies at Arivalayam on September 21 to deliberate on the next course of action over farm bills.

The meeting was chaired by party president M.K Stalin, the main opposition in Tamil Nadu, who in a statement dubbed the farm bills as anti-farmer. Accusing the AIADMK of "talking lies in a high pitch", Stalin said the ruling party's "drama" would end in about six months with the Assembly elections scheduled for next year (April-May).

Stalin slams Tamil Nadu govt

The Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the Indian Union Muslim League and the Left parties were among members who attended the meeting. The Farm Bills has received a lot of flak from several Opposition parties across the country, including Shiv Sena, DMK, CPIM, TRS and AAP. there have also been protests by several parties in across states against this Bill.

The CPI-M held a protest in Chennai against the Farmers Bill. DMK MP Elangovan, in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday said that the bills on agriculture sector reforms will turn farmers into slaves. “Farmers who contribute at least 20% to the total GDP of the country, will be turned into slaves by this Bill. This Bill will not help farmers, It is an insult to them. It will kill the farmers and make them a commodity,” he said.

READ | Tamil Nadu CM announces several measures in assembly, DMK stages walkout in last session

Calling the AIADMK’s support to the Bill a shame for Tamil Nadu, K.S Alagiri, TN Congress Chief said that while government’s of West Bengal, Kerala and Telangana have opposed the bill, EPS government supporting the bill is not only shameful but also wrong and that the party condemns the move by the AIADMK Government. “Agriculture is a state subject which the centre has trespassed but this state government doesn't open its mouth,” he said.

READ | Tamil Nadu: DMK launches online membership drive, aims to recruit 25 lakh people

Lashing out at Stalin for ‘politicising’ passing of the three bills, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in a statement said the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services bill, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and Essential Services (Amendment) Bill were passed on September 15 and 17. He explained in detail how those new laws would only go on to help the farmers in many ways.

READ | After being shut for 4 months, Chennai's Koyambedu market reopens today

Debunking the charges made by Stalin, EPS said the Bills have all the safeguards required to protect the interest of farmers and declared that he was proud to call himself a farmer and would do it not once but a thousand times.

READ | BJP youth wing prepares 70-kg laddoo to mark PM's b'day as part of week-long celebrations

(Image credits: Twitter/@kongueswaran)