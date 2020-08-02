Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit Tests Positive For COVID-19; Quarantined At Home

As India's Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases spike, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, on Sunday, has tested positive for COVID-19, as per hospital statement. The 81-year-old governor who has been admitted to Chennai-based Kauvery Hospital is asymptomatic and clinically stable. The hospital has stated that as his infection is mild, he has been advised home quarantine and will be monitored by a medical team.

This development comes after 84 people in the Raj Bhavan testing positive for COVID-19 last week. Sources state that as Purohit was home-quarantined for the past week, he has not come in contact with any of those who were infected. Currently, Chennai has over one lakh positive cases while Tamil Nadu has crossed 2.5 lakh cases.

Tamil Nadu went on a total shutdown mode on Sunday with the government imposing intense curbs as part of its anti-coronavirus measures, leaving main roads deserted while most shops, barring pharmacies,remained closed. Roads were virtually empty with no vehicles plying on account of the strict implementation of the curbs, with police making it clear that private vehicles will be allowed only for emergency purposes. Taml Nadu currently has 56,738 active cases and 1,90,966 recovered with 4034 fatalities.

While announcing extension of the coronavirus-induced lockdown to August, Chief Minister K Palaniswami had said on July 30 that complete curbs will be in place on all five Sundays this month also, much like in July. Subsequently, all kinds of shops, including those selling vegetables and groceries, commercial establishments, hotels and restaurants downed shutters on Sunday. In Chennai, police said no vehicle will be allowed to ply today except those meant for milk distribution, medical purpose, emergency and funeral cause. Private vehicles meant for medical emergency and those belonging to the print and electronic media were exempted from the curbs.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued new guidelines for the Unlock 3.0 phase commencing from August 1 to 31. The lockdown will continue to be strictly implemented in containment zones to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. More activities have been permitted outside containment zones, based on the suggestions of feedback received from state governments and Union Territories.

Most importantly, the restrictions of the movement of people during the night have been removed altogether. Yoga institutes and gymnasiums shall be allowed to open from August 5 as per the SOP issued by the Ministry of Health. However, schools, colleges, and coaching institutions will remain closed while Meanwhile, Metro Rail services, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, assembly halls and similar places will not be operational until August 31. The ban on all types of functions and large congregations continue