AIADMK Will Be Retrieved Under The Leadership Of Sasikala: AMMK Mouthpiece

In a big development in Tamil Nadu politics after the release of expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) has said that the ruling party in Tamil Nadu will be retrieved under the leadership of Sasikala. In its mouthpiece, Namadhu MGR, the AMMK, led by Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran slammed the AIADMK and asked it "to have control over its tongue."

AMMK mouthpiece targets AIADMK

"No matter how many traitors betray, it shall be overcome. Those who bend to come to power and then turn opportunistic after attaining power should have control over their tongue," an article in the mouthpiece said targeting the AIADMK. On Wednesday, TTV Dhinakaran when asked about the impact of Sasikala's release from prison on the political spectrum in the state had said, "wait and see."

The article further added that people of all political affiliations have been strained and hurt by the present administrations and even opposition parties and workers believed that Tamil Nadu was more prosperous, safe and happy under the leadership of J Jayalalithaa. Taking a dig at the current administration, the article said, the 'mafia govt' continues to divide and rule its people against the wishes of Jayalalithaa and that only Sasikala would be the appropriate choice to rescue the state from its current 'mess'.

In a bombshell of an announcement, the AMMK mouthpiece opined that various sections within the party wanted to see AIADMK and AMMK merge under the leadership of Sasikala as the 'traitorous' Edappadi has all but squandered the favourable perception MGR and Jayalalithaa had built over decades of hard work.

Earlier this week, the ruling AIADMK removed a functionary from the party for putting up a poster welcoming Sasikala who completed her prison sentence. The party expelled MGR Makkal Mandram's Tiurnelvelli district Joint general secretary, Subramanya Raja, for putting up a poster featuring CM EPS, Dy CM OPS, party stalwarts MGR and CN Annadurai.

The ruling AIADMK, led by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneeerselvam and Chief Minister K Palaniswami has time and again asserted that there is no scope for Sasikala being inducted again in the party.

After Jayalalithaa's death in December 2016, Sasikala was all set to become the Chief Minister in early 2017 with the party naming her interim general secretary and following her election as AIADMK legislature party leader. However, with the Supreme Court restoring the trial court's judgment convicting her in the assets case, she facilitated the election of K Palaniswami as the AIADMK legislature party leader and made him the Chief Minister.

Sasikala's prison term over; set free

As per media reporters, Sasikala will be discharged on January 30 from the hospital where is being treated for COVID-19. A large number of supporters of Sasikala lined up outside the Victoria Hospital, raised slogans in her favour and distributed sweets in celebration after she was released by jail officials.

Along with Ilavarasi and late Jayalalithaa's disowned foster son V N Sudhakaran, she was convicted in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case, which bars her from contesting elections for six years from the date of the release. The September 27, 2014, order of the Special Court awarding imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10 crore each, was upheld by the Supreme Court on February 14, 2017.

(With PTI inputs)