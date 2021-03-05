Tamil Nadu Not For Sale Says Kamal As He Questions PM's Sudden Love For Dravidian Language

Makkal Needi Maiam (MNM) permanent president Kamal Haasan launched an attack on PM Modi on Wednesday and questioned the sudden increase in his affection for the Tamil language after the announcement of poll dates. Kamal Haasan speculated to lead a third-front against Dravidian parties in the upcoming polls, took a jibe at PM Modi for hailing Tamil and claimed that people of the state would not be fooled by such tricks. Addressing a rally on Wednesday, Kamal Haasan said that the people of Tamil Nadu were not for sale, adding that people would only mark outsiders who speak two lines of Tamil or would invoke Thiruvalluvar and that they wouldn't vote for them.

"Tamils are not for sale, their votes are also not for sale", Kamal Haasan said, urging the people to give a mandate to his party to establish a corruption-free government.

It is pertinent to note that PM Modi has invoked famous Tamil poets such as Thiruvalluvar, Avvayar, Subramanyam Bharti, and others in multiple speeches in the past. Recently, PM Modi also revealed that he had 'regret of sorts' on missing out on learning the Tamil language during his years as Gujarat CM and India's PM. Further, PM Modi hailed Tamil literature as beautiful.

All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi founder Sarath Kumar met Makkal Needhi Maiam's (MNM) Kamal Haasan to discuss the possibilities of forming an alliance for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Previously an AIADMK ally, Sarath Kumar expressed interest in joining hands with Kamal Haasan for the upcoming polls and said that a positive decision regarding the alliance was expected soon. Addressing media persons on Saturday, Sarath Kumar claimed that he had a percentage of vote bank in his favour and announced his decision to move on from the alliance with AIADMK as he received no word from the ruling party thus far.

MNM had also reportedly initiated alliance talks with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) but there has been no word on it so far. Kamal Haasan also met Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth last week, triggering speculations of the MNM leader meeting his friend to seek his support for the upcoming elections, though he himself swiftly denied this. Kamal Haasan is expected to lead a third front in the upcoming elections against AIADMK and DMK.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With AIADMK announcing it will continue its national alliance with BJP, the saffron party seems to be intent on minimising Sasikala's impact on its alliance. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats. Kamal Haasan's MNM has initiated alliance talks with Arvind Kejriwal's AAP while AIMIM's Owaisi has also expressed interest to fight polls in the southern state. Erstwhile AIADMK ally Samathuva Makkal Katchi, headed by actor R Sarathkumar, joined hands with joins hands with SRM Group Paarivendhar's Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi to fight the upcoming polls.

