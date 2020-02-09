Delhi Elections 2020: Tariq Anwar Says 'Kejriwal Focused On Congress Party's Vote Bank'

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections results, Congress leader Tariq Anwar said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal focussed and targeted the Congress vote bank in the recent polls which were held on February 8.

While interacting with a news agency, the Congress leader spoke about the party's poll campaign. "Kejriwal focused on Congress party's vote bank which comprised of poor people living in huts and lower-middle-class people," Anwar said. "The state leadership of Congress was not as strong, as was Kejriwal's and similar was the case with the BJP," he added.

When asked about various exit polls predicting AAP's victory, Tariq Anwar said, "The AAP has fulfilled and addressed all the basic requirements of the public and the public seems happy with his governance."

READ | NCP's Nawab Malik confident AAP will form Delhi govt, says BJP failed to communalise polls

Republic TV Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll

The 70-seat Delhi Assembly which finished polling on Saturday, February 8, is projected to be won by the AAP, according to the Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls. While the election saw a mere 57% voter turnout, it witnessed an intense poll campaign by the three contending parties - Congress, BJP, and AAP with 672 candidates in the fray.

The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22. AAP is projected to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat and others are projected to win no seats.

READ | Delhi Election: Kejriwal questions EC as it fails to release voter turnout post 17 hrs

Delhi Poll Campaign

Political parties in Delhi have aggressively campaigned for the Assembly elections and the fight between BJP and AAP intensified in the past month. While BJP contested the elections under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah’s leadership, current Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the AAP campaigned on the basis of the work done by them in the last five years.

In the previous elections, the AAP had won an astounding 67 seats in the first big jolt to the BJP after Narendra Modi's sensational triumph in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. BJP managed to win just 3 seats. Kiran Bedi, a former AAP leader, was BJP's CM candidate in the ill-fated election.

READ | Delhi election: BJP's Gaurav Bhatia hints at 'tacit understanding' between Congress, AAP

READ | Delhi Elections 2020: AAP leader hits out at Manoj Tiwari says 'Nobody cares what he says'

(With inputs from ANI)