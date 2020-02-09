Delhi Elections 2020: AAP Leader Hits Out At Manoj Tiwari Says 'Nobody Cares What He Says'

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday slammed BJP leader Manoj Tiwari and said that "he has a very low experience of politics." Bharadwaj said, "He doesn't know anything about Delhi. He doesn't even know the names of the road. He won't even know the names of the 70 constituencies in Delhi. People don’t take him seriously and nobody cares what he says."

On the exit polls

Speaking about the polls in the national capital, the AAP leader said, "I think this is something which was very visible on the ground yesterday. Congress was nowhere. I can tell you and I can quote that people who were sitting on the tables were saying that voting for Congress will be directly voting for BJP."

Bharadwaj added, "So, it was for the general good that they need to vote for AAP if they want to keep the BJP away. They also realised all the good that this government did for the state. They have all voted for good governance, and they have all voted for a positive, forward-looking, modern Delhi state. Delhi comprises of people who have come from different states for their aspiration, for better opportunities, and for development. I think they can see this reflected in AAP's agenda."

Slamming the BJP, the AAP leader said, "People will reject BJP’S agenda and soon all those people who have not voted for BJP will be painted as anti-nationals."

Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll

As the voting in national capital concluded on Saturday, the Republic TV released the Jan Ki Baat exit poll for the state to get a projection of what to expect on the counting day. The 70-seat Delhi Assembly is projected to be won by the AAP as per the Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll. The national capital witnessed an intense polling campaign by the three contending parties - Congress, BJP and AAP with 672 candidates in the fray. Further, the polls saw around 55% voter turnout and the final results will be declared on February 11.

