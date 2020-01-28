SHOCKER: BJP MP Alleges 'rape' Threat From Shaheen Bagh Protesters, Warns Delhi Voters

In a shocking remark on Tuesday, BJP Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma contended that the people gathering at the Shaheen Bagh protests had the potential to rape and kill women. Maintaining that both Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, as well as his deputy Manish Sisodia, had extended their support to Shaheen Bagh, he warned the voters in the national capital to make a conscious choice in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Moreover, he stated that neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be able to “save” the people in the scenario that Kejriwal was voted back to power.

Parvesh Verma said, “Arvind Kejriwal also says that I am with Shaheen Bagh. Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister also says that I am with Shaheen Bagh. The people of Delhi know that the fire that was lit in Kashmir whereby the daughters and sisters of Kashmiri Pandits were raped, after which it spread to UP, Kerala, Hyderabad- today, this fire has been lit in a corner of Delhi. There, lakhs of people gather and that fire can reach the homes of Delhi. The people of Delhi will have to make an informed decision. These people will enter your house, will kidnap your sisters and daughters and rape and kill them. Today, there is time. Tomorrow, Modiji will not come to save you. Amit Shahji will not come to save you. Today, if people of Delhi wake up, it will be good.”

#WATCH: BJP MP Parvesh Verma says, "...Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think & take a decision. They'll enter your houses, rape your sisters&daughters, kill them. There's time today, Modi ji & Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow..." pic.twitter.com/1G801z5ZbM — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

Thakur sparks off controversy

On Monday, another BJP leader was embroiled in a controversy. MoS Anurag Thakur was seen chanting and encouraging the crowd to repeat the provocative slogan of ‘'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Gun down all the traitors of the country) in a video. On this occasion, Thakur was campaigning for Manish Chaudhari, the BJP candidate for the Rithala Assembly constituency. The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer has sought a report from the Returning Officer of the Rithala constituency regarding Thakur’s remarks.

