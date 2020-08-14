TDP Assures All Support To Tonsure Victim, Provides Rs 2 Lakh Aid To Boost Confidence

Telegu Desam Party (TDP) leaders on Thursday met Sitanagaram tonsure victim Prasad and assured him of all support in his fight for the arrest of the actual culprits responsible for the attack, an official statement from the party said. The TDP leaders also handed over a cheque for Rs. 2 lakh to Prasad to help him gain confidence in his struggle for getting justice.

The TDP support comes after Prasad was allegedly beaten up and tonsured in a police station in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. The youth in an unexpected move has further written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking permission to join Maoists saying he did not get justice.

"Following the instructions of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP leaders handed over a cheque for Rs. 2 lakh to Prasad and said that financial assistance was being provided to him to help him gain confidence in his struggle for getting justice," the statement said.

Party leaders including TDP former legislator Pendurthy Venkatesh, youth leader Adireddy Srinivas, SC Corporation former director Navin Kumar and other leaders expressed their solidarity to the tonsure victim.

TDP will stick to its tradition of standing by weaker sections

TDP will stick to its tradition of standing by the weaker sections and backward communities in their hour of crisis, the statement said. "It has been the avowed goal of the TDP to ensure the financial stability and freedom of the weaker sections in the State," the statement added.

Expressing concern over the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) increasing cruelty against the minorities the opposition party said YSRCP came to power with massive support from the weaker sections but after forming the government, the ruling party leaders were perpetrating all sorts of atrocities on them.

"In such a difficult time, the Dalits should gain confidence and courage to fight back and assert their rights under Dr. BR Ambedkar's Constitution," TDP said in its statement.

Prasad writes to President

On August 10, Prasad had written a letter to President Kovind seeking his permission to join Naxalism as it was the only way to protect his 'dignity'. "FIR has been registered on A1 to A7, A1 to A6 are the sand mafia people and A7 is the police officer. A7 police officer Firoze is been suspended with immediate effect and been arrested and sent to jail. But A1 to A6 the main culprits are not been arrested till now. Who are the main cause of the incident," Prasad wrote in his letter

Tweeting Prasad's letter and the acknowledgment from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu expressed fears that youth were disillusioned by the undemocratic deeds of the ruling YSR Congressmen.

According to ANI, Prasad had confronted a YSRCP leader and tried to stop his sand lorries at Muni Koodali area. Thereafter, the police called him on the pretext of inquiry into the case. Vara Prasad, who belongs to Vedullapalle village, was called to Sita Nagaram police station on July 20 for enquiry. A case under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act had been filed in the matter. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on July 22 had also instructed officials to take strict action against those responsible and had asked for details on the case.

