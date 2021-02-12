TDP's Naidu Writes To President & Home Min; Seeks Central Forces For Andhra Civic Polls

On Friday, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging "breakdown of democracy" in Andhra Pradesh during the first phase of gram panchayat elections, and demanded the deployment of central forces in the remaining phases of the polls.

The former CM alleged in his letter written to the President and Home Minister that the State Election Commission is unable to conduct a free and fair election as the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is constantly violating the election code of conduct.

"The members of the state Cabinet had directly interfered with the election process by making a derogatory statement against State Election Commissioner and attributing political motivations to the State Election Commission (SEC) which is a constitutional body when it is functioning independently as per the constitutional mandate under Article 243-K and as per the Judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court," Naidu stated in the letter, reported ANI.

The TDP chief further added that a section of police and officials are "hand in glove" with the ruling YSRCP and are ignoring the deeds of the party workers that they are committing during gram panchayat polls.

In order to conduct fair elections in the remaining phases of the gram panchayat elections, Naidu sought the President and Union Home Minister to deploy central forces in the state.

"I appeal to Your Excellency to intervene in order to strengthen the State Election Commission (SEC) in Andhra Pradesh. Further, it is necessary to involve officials and central forces from Government of India in order to ensure smooth, peaceful, free and fair conduct of local body elections in Andhra Pradesh," the letter read, reporters ANI.

On Tuesday, the first phase polling of gram panchayat elections in the state was held. The elections will be held in four phases across the state and the final phase will be on February 21.

TDP Chief Hails SC Verdict On AP Polls

On January 27, after the Supreme Court verdict on Panchayat polls in Andhra Pradesh, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the decision and said that it should be an eye-opener for the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government. Terming Jagan's government as “fascist and anarchist”, Naidu said that there is a need for conducting a free and fair election to the panchayats by taking all the required measures. Blaming YSRCP of "violence and intimidation tactics", Naidu recalled the violence that took place when Panchayat polls were ordered in March 2020. Coming down heavily on the state government, the TDP chief alleged that the YSRCP government is demolishing the constitutional institutions like the courts, the election commission, etc.

(With ANI Inputs)