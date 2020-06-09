Andhra Pradesh: TDP Files 'chargesheet' Against YSRCP Govt Over Alleged Corruption

The Telugu Desam Party has filed its 'chargesheet' against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly indulging in corruption during his one-year tenure.

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh hit out at the ruling YSRCP, stating they have no moral right to talk about the welfare of people when ‘not a single cash transfer was made’ to beneficiaries under 'Nava Ratnalu' scheme.

Lokesh released the TDP charge sheet against the alleged misrule of CM Reddy at the TDP Central Office. Speaking at a press conference, he said just as the CBI framed a charge sheet listing out scams worth Rs one lakh crore during his father's rule, the opposition party has now issued a charge sheet against Jagan Reddy listing out an ‘even larger corruption in his capacity as Chief Minister’.

"The One Chance given by the people was used for the destruction of Andhra Pradesh. Navaratnalu was turned into a bundle of scams and lies. Constitutional violations and human rights violations were rampant in the last one year," Nara Lokesh said. "Jagan Reddy has used his innovation to launch new schemes only to carry out his scams and plunder public money. Not the opposition parties, even YSRCP leaders and the general public are making allegations against," the TDP National General Secretary added.

‘Unfulfilled promises’

Speaking of YSRCP claims on welfare benefits to people of Andhra Pradesh, the former Minister said that during elections, Jagan Reddy had promised to give financial benefits to 82 lakh beneficiaries under 'Amma Vodi' but after coming to power, only 43 lakh people were granted this benefit. The elderly poor citizens were promised a hike of Rs 1,000 in pensions prior to polls but only Rs 250 was raised, Lokesh further added.

"For each and every promise in Navaratnalu, the CM is now using 'conditions apply' clause in their implementation so as to deny the benefits to the poor beneficiaries as far as possible," the TDP leader said.

Nara Lokesh went on to say that YSRCP has promised a complete ban on the sale and production of cheap liquor. However, Jagan Reddy seems to have become the ‘brand ambassador for cheap liquor’ he said, adding that harmful liquor was being sold at the state-run shops. The scam behind the cheap liquor scheme was aimed to collect Rs. 25,000 Cr in the five years of his rule, he added.

(With inputs from ANI)