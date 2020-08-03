'Against Spirit Of Constitution': TDP Leader Slams Andhra Govt For Clearing 3-Capital-Bill

On Monday, former state deputy speaker and TDP leader Mandali Buddha Prasad said that the 3 - capital bill is contrary to the "spirit of the constitution". He expressed distress over the decision of the Governor and said that the capital should continue to be in Amaravati only, where 80 percent of construction works are complete.

The TDP leader further alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government is acting as if it has no respect for the systems. "It is acting shamelessly despite recent comments by the judiciary. The government is acting adamantly, taking decisions in haste and causing loss to the exchequer. The three capitals' decision will not stand the test of judicial review. YSRCP government has not done any development activities, instead of looting the sand and soil," he said.

Earlier, N Chandrababu Naidu termed Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan`s decision to approve the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill and the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bill as a 'historic blunder'. The former Chief Minister called the decision as 'unlawful' as it violates the AP Reorganisation Act 2014.

Governor approves Three-Capital Bill

Andhra Pradesh government on Friday issued two gazette notifications regarding the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act 2020 and the Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Act 2020. The Governor gave his assent to the three-capital bill which was passed by the state Assembly for the second time. This means that Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, and Kurnool will become the administrative, legislative, and judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh respectively.

(with inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)