Tej Pratap Endorses Brother Tejashwi Yadav For Upcoming Bihar Polls, Coins Slogan

Hours after Tej Pratap Yadav's aide filed a complaint against his brother Tejashwi, he has pitched as a slogan for the upcoming Bihar polls. Taking to Twitter, he posted a banner that shows Tejashwi Yadav as the CM candidate. Taking a dig at CM Nitish Kumar, he has also coined a slogan saying that Bihar is fed up with the one who keeps changing sides, and therefore they will choose Tejashwi this time. In the picture posted by Tej Pratap, he is seen pointing at a banner of Tejashwi with "Tej Raftar Tejashwi Sarkar" written on it. Tej Pratap's post comes even as RJD failed to secure even a single seat in the Lok Sabha polls last year.

A police complaint was filed on Thursday against former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav by a close aide of his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav. Abhinandan Yadav, who claims to be a former state general secretary of the RJD besides having served as the personal secretary to Tej Pratap during his stint as the state health minister, accused the younger brother of having abused and threatened him over the phone.

Abhinandan Yadav handed over his written complaint to Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Upendra Sharma along with an audio clip of the purported telephonic talk with Tejashwi, who is currently the leader of the opposition in the state assembly. Yadav also shared with media the audio clipping where Tejashwi, whom the party has declared its chief ministerial candidate for the assembly polls due later this year, can purportedly be heard accusing him of making frequent visits to the national capital and acting at the behest of Sadhu Yadav and Subhash Yadav.

