Tej Pratap Yadav Wades Into Deepika Padukone Row, Calls Chhapaak A Slap To Those In Power

Wading into the JNU row after Deepika Padukone visited campus, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday has remarked that she is an ideal for many. Applauding the Chhapaak actress Padukone, he said that her move is like a slap on the face of those running the government. He also targeted the BJP government speaking about 'women empowerment' should learn from Padukone.

इ जो "छपाक" है, इ सत्ता में बैठे लोगों को "थपाक से" काहे लग रहा है?



ये वही लोग हैं जो नारी सशक्तिकरण, महिला सुरक्षा, बेटी पढ़ाओ-बेटी बचाओ जैसे भाषण देते फिरते हैं।@deepikapadukone जी आप एक प्रेरणा हो।। — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) January 11, 2020

Deepika Padukone on Tuesday evening reached the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Campus in Delhi to extend her support to students after the violent attack on Sunday night. She was present at the campus for seven minutes during which former student union president Kanhaiya Kumar raised slogans - so much so that Kanhaiya later claimed he was so busy sloganeering that he didn't notice Padukone there.

Attack on JNU students

On Sunday evening, JNU students were attacked by masked goons. As many as said 50-odd attackers entered the campus and went on a rampage, attacking people and vandalising cars. JNU students union president Aishe Ghosh, was severely injured. The ABVP alleged that their leaders have also been attacked and their presidential candidate Manish Jangid was beaten up. Releasing a statement, Ashutosh Singh of ABVP alleged that they have been attacked by students affiliated to leftist student organizations. Later, a video also surfaced where Ghosh was seen leading a group of masked men, throwing her involvement in doubt.

The attack comes against the backdrop of JNU students' months-long protest against the Draft Hostel Manual which was approved by the Inter-Hall Administration. They claim that the manual has provisions for fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions for students. They have said they will not end the strike till the complete rollback of the Hostel Manual. It is said that after the fee hike is implemented, JNU will be the most expensive Central University.

