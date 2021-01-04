Tejashwi Slams CM Nitish Kumar Over Bihar's Law & Order; 'Police Not Listening To Him'

In yet another attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has said that not only JDU leaders and alliance partners, but even the state's police is not following CM's orders. Yadav was commenting on the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar and was referring to the jolt to JDU in Arunachal Pradesh. Yadav said that CM Nitish has surrendered in front of criminals in Bihar, similar to how he has surrendered in front of its ally BJP.

बिहार में कानून व्यवस्था की इतनी बदहाल स्थिति है कि अपराधियों द्वारा आमजनों को कीड़े-मकोड़ों की तरह मारा जा रहा है। सरकार गुंडो के सामने आत्मसमर्पण कर चुकी है।



अनुकंपाई मुख्यमंत्री जी की उनकी कैबिनेट व गठबंधन के नेता ही नहीं, उनके अधीन प्रशासन व पुलिस अधिकारी भी नहीं सुनते। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 4, 2021

On December 10, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reviewed the law and order situation for the second time in 10 days amid the rising crime rate in the state. The RJD has been targeting the Nitish-led NDA government for being ineffective in controlling the law and order situation in the state. As per reports, till December, the state witnessed 505 murders, 176 rapes, 13 abductions for ransom, 5073 theft and 704 burglaries, according to official figures of the police headquarters. Nitish Kumar had said, "The rule of law must be enforced and the anti-social must fear law. It is important to give emphasis on speedy trial and proper investigation and prosecution. The senior officials must do regular monitoring," but his call for safety seems to have gone in vain.

Shyam Rajak's claim and RJD's offer

RJD leader Shyam Rajak had said that as many as 17 RJD MLAs are in touch with the Tejashwi Yadav-led party. Rajak claimed that all the 17 MLAs wanted to join RJD but were denied entry as Lalu Prasad Yadav's party doesn't want to resort to unconstitutional means. Citing anti-defection laws, Rajak said that if 25 to 26 legislators from JD(U) will join the party, then their membership will be accepted. The RJD leader claimed that JD(U) MLAs are unhappy about the way BJP was asserting itself on Nitish Kumar.

Earlier, RJD leader Uday Narayan Choudhary urged CM Nitish to leave NDA and return to the Mahagatbandhan citing BJP's alleged contempt for small parties. He had claimed that the JP Nadda-led party wanted to finish JD(U) and highlighted Arunachal Pradesh as an example. Moreover, he predicted that LJP president Chirag Paswan shall be inducted into the Union Cabinet soon to trouble Nitish Kumar. He said, "So, we want to appeal to the honourable CM- leave NDA and join Mahagatbandhan. Play an important role in making Tejashwi Yadav the CM. You play politics at the Central level and be an Opposition leader. Everyone will back you."

JD(U)'s diminished role in Bihar

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05 per cent as against that of 56.66 per cent in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. BJP winning more seats than JD(U) for the first time in a Bihar Assembly election led to the speculation that JD(U)'s clout in the alliance will reduce. LJP is believed to have damaged JD(U)'s prospects in 32 seats despite bagging a solitary seat.

While Kumar again took oath as the CM of Bihar, BJP has two Deputy CMs in 4-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi. Kumar's recent revelation that BJP pressurised him to become the Chief Minister set the rumour mills abuzz. While acknowledging that the former JD(U) chief didn't want to become the CM, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi opined that Kumar was convinced to take up the post as he was the face of the coalition in the polls.

