Tejashwi Warns Nitish That RJD Will Expose Corruption; JDU Doesn't Want Him To Be LoP

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has said that his party will continue to raise the issues of corruption and make them public. Speaking to media in Patna on Sunday, he was asked if Bihar Minister Mewalal Choudhary's resignation is a victory for him.

Tejashwi responded by saying, "The mandate in the polls was for a change and everyone knew in which scam FIR was filed against Mewalal. Despite that, he won and was made Education Minister. I have been raising my voice before. We demanded his (Mewalal's) resignation and it happened. We will continue to raise issues of corruption and bring them in public."

On Thursday, Bihar Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary was given additional charge of the Education Department, following the resignation of Mewalal Choudhary over corruption allegations. Governor Phagu Chauhan appointed Ashok Chaudhary as the Education Minister on the recommendation of CM Nitish Kumar. Mewalal was among the 14 ministers who were sworn in on November 16 as part of Nitish Kumar's new term as Bihar CM.

Tejashwi must not become the leader of Opposition: JD(U)

Meanwhile, the ruling JD(U) in Bihar on Saturday had demanded that Tejashwi Yadav refrains from becoming the leader of the Opposition since his name was involved in a number of corruption and criminal cases. The JD(U)'s demand came two days after party leader Mewalal Choudhary resigned as the State's Education Minister.

At a joint press conference, JD(U)'s state president Vashishtha Narayan Singh, working president Ashok Choudhary and spokesmen Sanjay Singh, Neeraj Kumar and Ajay Alok slammed Yadav for having targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the appointment of Mewalal Chaudhary as the Education Minister.

Shortly after Mewalal Choudhary resigned, Yadav had attacked the Chief Minister for inducting into his cabinet a "corrupt" person. The JD(U) leaders asserted that the resignation of Choudhary, barely two days after he was allocated the portfolio, was in line with the Chief Minister's "zero tolerance for crime, corruption and communalism". The JD(U) leaders alleged that while filing his nomination papers from Raghopur assembly seat, Yadav had not disclosed full details of cases in which he was named and urged the Election Commission to take note of the "deliberate omission".

