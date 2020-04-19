Tejashwi Yadav Dismayed At Elements; Laments Big Hail-storm Adding To Bihar Farmers' Woes

Amid COVID outbreak, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has on Sunday said that farmers in Bihar are in a big crisis. Taking to Twitter, he spoke about the unseasonal rains and heavy storm that has destroyed the harvest in various places in Bihar. He added that 60% of mango-litchi, vegetables, wheat and maize have been destroyed due to bad weather and farmers in the state are facing distress.

This comes amid the already existing COVID crisis. Currently, there are 86 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the state out of which 37 persons have recovered while two casualties have been reported. Earlier, the RJD leader had tweeted a video of four lady doctors of Patna Medical College & Hospital who highlighted the lack of basic equipment like PPE kits, masks, and sanitizers.

Covid cases in Bihar

On Sunday, 1 new coronavirus case was reported in Bihar, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Bihar to 86. The Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar, informed that the door to door survey is going on in 38 districts and he urged people to cooperate with the health workers.

Meanwhile, it was found on Friday that hundreds of people took part in congregation at Bihar Sharif, the headquarters of Nalanda district, last month before the lockdown was announced. The district now has 17 cases, and is the second worst-affected in the state after Siwan where 24 people have tested positive.

The first death due to coronavirus in the state was reported when a 38-year-old resident of the district had died at AIIMS, Patna on March 21, a day before test reports confirmed that he was COVID-19 positive.

India's count of COVID-19 cases has risen to 15712, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total tally, 12974 cases are active while 2230 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated and 507 people have succumbed to the virus.

