Tejashwi Yadav Calls Nitish Kumar "ideologically Weak" Over His Rift With Pavan Varma

Slamming Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar yet again over the recent rift in his party about his views on RSS and his party's alliance with the BJP, RJD leader and former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday called him "ideologically weak." Taking to Twitter, hours after CM Nitish Kumar snubbed his party's national spokesperson Pavan K Varma, Yadav has taunted him of being unaware and unclear of his idelogical stance.

Tejashwi Yadav said: "Nitish Kumar is such a leader that his own party leaders, veteran senior members of his party are not clear about his ideology and stance. When the situation is such, how can you expect people and his party workers to know where his allegiance lies! Can you find any other party and leader who is ideologically so weak?" आदरणीय नीतीश कुमार जी ऐसे नेता व ऐसी पार्टी के अध्यक्ष है जिनकी विचारधारा व वैचारिक दृष्टि की स्पष्टता उन्हीं की पार्टी के वरिष्ठ विद्वान नेताओं को मालूम नहीं है। आम जनता और कार्यकर्ताओं को तो छोड़ ही दिजीए।



क्या वैचारिक रूप से कंगाल ऐसे दुर्लभ नेता और पार्टी कहीं और मिलेंगे? — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 23, 2020

Nitish Kumar's response

Breaking his silence, Nitish Kumar on Thursday slammed party leader Pavan Varma for publicly questioning the JDU’s tie-up with the BJP for the Delhi Assembly elections. Kumar wished him luck and said that he is “free to go” wherever he likes, if he disagrees with the party. Kumar, also expressed strong displeasure over Varma sharing on the social media a letter wherein he had mentioned of the Chief Minister having expressed apprehensions “in private” about the BJP’s “divisive” agenda.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar said: “He is a learned man for whom I have a lot of respect, even if he may not have similar sentiments for me. But is it proper to share such things in public and not on a party forum? What if I start sharing what he said to me in public? JDU's stand is very clear, he is free to go wherever he likes, I wish him the best."

Varma pens letter to Bihar CM

On Wednesday, Varma had written a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and made it public. In the letter, he had claimed that Kumar’s private views about BJP were less than favourable. Surprised at the decision of his party to extend the BJP alliance beyond Bihar, he urged Kumar to provide clarity on the party’s ideological agenda at a juncture when there were mixed views about the CAA and the National Register of Citizens. (NRC)

