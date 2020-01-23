Left Nowhere By JDU Chief Nitish Kumar, Pavan Varma Maintains 'addressed The Right Forums'

In response to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's statement that party's National General Secretary Pavan Varma should have spoken personally rather than going public for seeking ideological clarity, Varma has said that he had spoken in party forum to seek clarity on fundamental issues which are of relevance across the nation.

While speaking exclusively with Republic TV immediately after Nitish Kumar revealed he had been shocked by Varma's actions and told him he could go anywhere he wants, Varma said, "I have spoken in party forums, I have initiated the dialogue with Chief Minister publicly as well. What has the JDU to hide? It has said publicly that it will not have NRC".

'My advice, my appeal was ignored'

He added, "We have tried to take it up in party forum. I am saying that I personally spoke to Nitish Kumar on the question of the party support on the CAA. But when my advice, my appeal was ignored, it is only then I was constrained to make a public appeal to him not to support the CAA. Therefore it is not as if there have been no discussions within party forums or at a personal level".

Pavan Varma's response comes after the Bihar Chief Minister said that the party's stand is clear and Varma should have spoken in person rather than taking it on the public domain. "Our stand is very clear. We are not confused about any particular issue. But if someone has something in their mind, they should come and express it and talk it out. They should hold a party discussion if needed", said Nitish Kumar adding, "But it is very shocking to see the kind of statement he is giving. This is their decision. He can go wherever he wants to. My best wishes are with him".

National General Secretary of JDU Pavan Varma had written a letter to Nitish Kumar seeking ideological clarification on the JDU alliance with BJP for Delhi polls in the context of the policy of the BJP pertaining to CAA-NPR-NRC.

Questioning the JDU-BJP alliance for Delhi Assembly polls and seeking an 'ideological clarification' from the Bihar CM, Varma in his letter questioned that allies like Akali Dal have distanced itself from BJP, then what was the need for JDU to ally with BJP in Delhi assembly polls? He also said that Kumar had expressed apprehension about Narendra Modi and his policies way before 2014 and had called for an 'RSS Mukt Bharat'.

