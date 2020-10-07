As BJP's Dilip Ghosh Says 'Mafia Raj In Bihar & UP', Tejashwi Tells Sushil Modi 'Le Lota'

Mocking the comments of West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh that Mafia raj exists in Bihar & Uttar Pradesh, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asked Bihar's deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi to respond on it. Tejashwi said that BJP is accepting that the BJP-ruled state is actually a mafia-ruled state. He tagged Sushil Modi in his tweet and asked him to comment on the statement by his party leader.

The TMC leadership also mocked Ghosh for his comments. "It is good that he has accepted that Mafia raj exists in BJP-ruled UP and Bihar. We are happy that at least for once, he has spoken the truth," senior TMC leader and minister Firhad Hakim had said a day earlier.

Dilip Ghosh on Monday alleged that the law and order situation in the state is worsening and gradually it is becoming a Mafia-ruled state like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. "West Bengal is slipping into a Mafia-raj like situation like in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The way a councillor was shot dead in front of a police station by using a stengun is shameful," Ghosh said while talking to the media on the killing of BJP leader Manish Shukla at Titagarg in North 24 Parganas district.

Bihar Assembly elections 2020

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members out of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST candidates. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

The upcoming Assembly election will be held in 3 phases- October 28, November 3 and November 7. To decongest polling stations, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people will be able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

The NDA has announced its seat-sharing formula: The BJP will contest 121 seats and the JD(U) will contest 115, while Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM will contest 7 seats. The VIP party will be incorporated in the BJP's seats, CM Nitish Kumar said.

