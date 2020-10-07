Bihar Elections: BJP Vice Prez Rajendra Singh Joins Chirag Paswan-led LJP Ahead Of Polls

Even as the Lok Janshakti party has walked out of the NDA and has decided to contest the Bihar assembly elections solo while maintaining that its shares cordial relations with the BJP, arm twisting seems to have begun. In a massive blow to the BJP, its state unit Vice President Rajendra Singh and senior leader Usha Vidyarthi joined Chirag Paswan led party ahead of polls. Sources have told Republic World that in the upcoming days, many other BJP leaders will be joining the LJP.

This comes days after Chirag Paswan said that his party won't contest the assembly polls under the leadership of Bihar's CM Nitish Kumar and BJP-JDU announced their seat-sharing deal. Chirag Paswan has defended his action to walk out of the NDA and asserted that his decision is in view of the "welfare of people of Bihar."

LJP won't contest under CM Nitish

Earlier, LJP decided to contest the Bihar polls separately owing to ideological differences with JD(U). The Jamui Lok Sabha MP cautioned the people of Bihar against attempts to spread the lie that LJP was going solo as a result of his political ambition. Out of the NDA in Bihar, Chirag Paswan asserted on Tuesday that he enjoys "very cordial" relations with the BJP and noted that he has firmly stood by the prime minister since 2014 when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had left the alliance to protest against Narendra Modi's leadership. Paswan also asserted that he has been working on his "Bihar first, Bihari first" agenda for a long time and had informed the BJP leadership about his differences with the Kumar-led government well in advance. He, however, refused to comment on claims about his tacit understanding with the BJP in targeting the JD(U), saying it is for the saffron party to answer.

Asked how he sees the Lok Janshakti Party's and his relations with the BJP after quitting the National Democratic Alliance in the state, Paswan said, "I have very cordial relations with the BJP. I have said that we have no bitterness with the BJP." His father and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan underwent heart surgery in a Delhi hospital on Saturday and Home Minister Amit Shah paid a visit to him.

Bihar Assembly election

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members out of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST candidates. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

The upcoming Assembly election will be held in 3 phases- October 28, November 3 and November 7. To decongest polling stations, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people will be able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

