Tejashwi Yadav Slams Nitish Kumar After CM's Niece Gets Covid-19; Politicises Matter

A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's niece tested positive for Coronavirus, RJD member and leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav said that the situation in the state had become "unimaginably frightening." Slamming the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar Government for 'hiding their failures', Tejashwi Yadav questioned that if the virus could reach the residence of the Chief Minister, how would the common man survive the infection.

"Despite all the precaution, Corona reached the Chief Minister's residence. Many people are infected there. Now imagine how the common man would have survived the infection? The situation in Bihar is unimaginably frightening. The government is adopting all the tricks to hide the failure. Neither expected screening nor treatment," tweeted Tejashwi Yadav.

तमाम एहतियात के बावजूद मुख्यमंत्री आवास में कोरोना पहुँच गया। अनेक लोग वहाँ संक्रमित है।अब कल्पना किजीए कैसे आम आदमी संक्रमण से बचा होगा या बचेगा? बिहार में हालात अकल्पनीय रूप से भयावह है। सरकार नाकामी छिपाने के सभी हथकंडे अपना रही है। ना अपेक्षित जाँच की व्यवस्था और ना इलाज की। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 8, 2020

Nitish Kumar's niece tests positive

On Tuesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's niece, who resides with him at his official residence in Patna was tested positive for Coronavirus. After the CM's niece tested positive, she was sent to AIIMS in Patna, for treatment.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is said to have tested negative for the virus two days back. The scare came after reports of Bihar Legislative council Chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh testing positive surfaced. The Bihar CM had participated in the swearing-in ceremony of the nine newly elected Bihar legislative council members with Singh along with Deputy CM Sushil Modi, and Bihar assembly speaker Vijay Chowdhary.

Meanwhile, Bihar's total tally rose to 12,525 after 385 people were tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. One fresh fatality was reported raising the death toll in the stat to 97, as per the State Health Department.

