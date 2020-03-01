Tejashwi Makes 'self-respect' Jibe On CM Nitish Kumar's Birthday, Seeks Promises For Bihar

Wishing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his birthday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday expressed hope that the former would move ahead in life with self-esteem and pride. Speaking to ANI subsequently, he clarified that there was no political motive in his birthday wishes. At the same time, he stressed that Kumar should promise to get the ‘special status’ for Bihar and provide jobs to 7 crore youth. Condemning Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi’s alleged remarks that jobs could not be given, Yadav stated that such statements should not be made.

Tejashwi Yadav remarked, "Politics is a separate matter. He is the CM of Bihar. It is his birthday. On this occasion, I tweeted after 12. This should not be seen from any other angle. As he is the Bihar CM, he should promise that he would get the 'special status' for the state. The Centre should agree with this. And he should make a promise to give jobs to 7 crore youth. Sushil Modi says that we can’t give jobs. Such kind of statements should not come."

'Government machinery is being misused'

Yadav also took a dig at JDU’s ‘Karyakarta Sammelan’ to be held at Gandhi Maidan on Sunday. Maintaining that the government machinery was being misused, he claimed that the rally would not be successful. Moreover, he opined that the JDU leaders were low on confidence and disappointed. Over two lakh people are expected to attend the rally.

“The government machinery is being misused. He knows that the rally will not be successful. They are not able to fill even 10% of Gandhi Maidan. They have given the name ‘Karyakarta Sammelan’. Organising it in Gandhi Maidan means that JDU workers are low on confidence, disappointed and they know that the crowd is not coming. This is totally flop,” Yadav opined.

