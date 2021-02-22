Tejasvi Surya Calls DMK & Stalin 'anti-Hindu; Declares 'BJP Is The Spirit Of Tamil Nadu'

The BJP Yuva Morcha Chief, Tejasvi Surya, on Sunday made a remark on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and alleged that the party is 'anti-Hindu' as he urged the people in Tamil Nadu to cumulatively defeat MK Stalin's DMK in the assembly polls that are set to take place in April. The BJP youth leader has been named the star campaigner for the party and he is currently the spokesperson for the saffron brigade in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Addressing one of the rallies in Salem, Surya claimed that "only BJP respects and promotes all regional languages in India" and said that BJP represents the spirit of Tamil Nadu and the language.

Addressed Tamil Nadu's energetic youth in Salem at @BJYMinTN conference in Raksha Mantri Sri @rajnathsingh's presence



TN believes in PM Sri @narendramodi's devpt vision. They'll bless BJP-AIADMK with majority in TN



திமுக-வுக்கு குடும்பமே கட்சி பாஜக -வுக்கு கட்சி தான் குடும்பம் pic.twitter.com/parTQ3misj — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) February 21, 2021

He reiterated that the 'DMK is anti-Hindu'and that it represents negative ideologies. "DMK represents a bad, virulent ideology which is anti-Hindu. Every Tamil is a proud Hindu. This is the sacred land that has the highest number of temples in the country. Every inch of Tamil Nadu is sacred, but DMK is anti-Hindu, so we must defeat it," reported ANI.

He linked the existence and survival of 'Hinduism' to Kannada and Tamil languages as he said "It is important for Hinduism to win for the survival of Tamil and Kannada." He further said that the ideologies of DMK have to be challenged as when in power, the 'DMK attacks the Hindu institutions and beliefs, and when out of power, they seek Hindu votes'.

He then added that 'for DMK, the family is their party while for BJP the party is its family'. As the assembly polls approach, political debates in Tamil Nadu are heating further with Stalin making claims that he 'will become the CM in three months. The incumbent Chief Minister Palaniswami had slammed Stalin for his statements and said that the latter is relying on the political heritage that he has. "DMK was in power five times. You were a Minister and deputy CM. Why didn’t you take care of people then? They won’t cater to people while in power but are speaking lies (now) to come to power," PTI had quoted Palaniswami as saying.

Similar to the statement made by Tejasvi Surya over DMK's aspirations to come to power, Palaniswami also said that the 'DMK does not cater to the needs of people'. He further added that DMK only comes to the poor and needful when the party wishes to gain control in the state. He had also said that Stalin's son Udhayanidhi is also getting the benefit of being in politics because of his grandfather and late DMK chief M Karunanidhi.

