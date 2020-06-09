'72,000 LEDs × 20,000 = 144 Cr': RJD's Tej Pratap Slams Amit Shah's Virtual Rally In Bihar

RJD leader and son of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav Tej Pratap on Monday slammed Home Minister Amit Shah, over his virtual rally on Sunday. PTI quoting BJP sources had reported that at least 10,000 big LED screens and more than 50,000 smart TVs were installed across the state for connecting with party workers down to the booth level. The state has an estimated 72,000 polling booths.

'The virtual plate was very expensive'

However, Tej Pratap Yadav targeting the ruling party, in a tweet in Hindi on Monday said, "Hundreds of labourers who walked hundreds of km died due to hunger and thirst but these fake nationalists could not run 72 buses but they campaigned by installing 72,000 LEDs"

सैकड़ों मजदूर, सैकड़ों Km पैदल भुखे-प्यासे चलते हुए मर गए पर फर्जी राष्ट्रवादियों से 72 बसें नहीं चल पाई..!



हाँ 72000 LED लगाकर चुनाव प्रचार जरूर कर लिया।। — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) June 8, 2020

Echoing his brother Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap also alleged that altogether 72,000 LED screens were installed at a whopping cost of Rs 144 crore for the event. "The plate of the poor is empty. But the one that was virtual was very expensive."

गरीबों की जो "थाली" है, एकदमे "खाली" है। लेकिन उऽ जो "वर्चुअल" था, बड़ा ही "खर्चुअल" था।।



72000 LED × 20,000 = 144 करोड़ 🤔😱 — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) June 9, 2020

Bihar BJP President, after the rally had said, "In Bihar, the number of people who joined us in the virtual rally is more than 39 lakh while across the country the number is expected to be around one crore.. my profuse thanks to all for making this rally a success that has exceeded all expectations."

Amit Shah had set the tone for the assembly elections in the state due in the next few months and said that the NDA would form the government with 2/3rd majority under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Addressing the ‘Bihar Jansamvad Rally’ through video conferencing, Shah said under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the state moved from “lalten raj” to “LED raj”, referring to the RJD’s poll symbol of the lamp. The BJP will have 75 such meetings, he said.

Bihar Assembly Polls

Bihar is going to polls in October-November this year. As BJP lost in Delhi, all eyes are set on former party chief Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar -led JDU. While Kumar faces strong anti-incumbency, RJD - Bihar's main opposition has lost the lustre it once had due to the absence of it's chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Meanwhile, former JDU vice president Prashant Kishor has also claimed that he is working at 'ground level' for development of Bihar.

