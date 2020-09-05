'Gagsters Of B'wood': Swamy Slams People Who Wish To Sabotage Sushant's Death Probe

Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who is one of the many people leading the fight in unravelling the mystery behind Sushant Singh Rajput's death, said that those people who want the investigation to be gagged, "deserve to be labelled as Gagsters of Bollywood”.

Those who are criticising us who are exposing the cover up in the Sushant murder case, and thus want us to be gagged, deserve to be labelled as “Gagsters of Bollywood” — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 5, 2020

Swamy's statement on Twitter comes in view of several vested interests who wish that the investigation in the death of the revered actor needs be stopped. Also, a petition was filed in the Bombay High Court seeking direction to news channels and others to "postpone" the "media trial" in the case saying that it could hamper the probe.

Earlier in the week, Swamy had said there were two possible motives behind the murder of Sushant Singh — the 'Bollywood cartel' which was weary of Sushant's talent and the second one is political motive. However, he seemed to be ambiguous about the second motive adding that he needs more research on it.

Motive 1 for murder of Sushant is now clear. He was too independent and too talented for the Bollywood cartel to ignore. They could not compete so eliminate him. Rest is Bollywood cinema type alibi. Motive 2 I will state later— it is political but I need more research — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 2, 2020

He had also said that there was "systematic" destruction in the evidence in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput citing the faulty postmortem report conducted by Cooper Hospital when the case was under Mumbai Police. He asserted that the actor's body was cremated the next day hence, it would be difficult to reevaluate the Cooper Hospital's autopsy report.

There was systematic destruction in the evidence. This requires painstaking reconstruction. Since SSR was cremated next day, toughest is the re evaluation of the Cooper Hospital autopsy report. So circumstantial evidence obtained by CBI and confessions got have to fill the gap. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 3, 2020

Sushant's death probe

Along with the CBI, the ED and NCB have also stepped in to probe multiple angles to the death case. In the latest development on Saturday, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda who were detained by the NCB on Friday will be produced in court on Saturday in connection with the drug nexus linked to the actor's death. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. The actor's death was claimed as suicide by Mumbai Police with Maharashtra government echoing similar narrative, however, several reports hinted at a possible foul play ruling out the 'suicide angle'. Sushant's father had filed an FIR accusing Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family for abetment of Suicide. Soon after, the Enforcement Directorate registered a case of money laundering and interrogated Rhea and other 4 people named in the FIR.