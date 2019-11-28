The Debate
The Debate
Cong Leader Thorat Thanks Sonia Gandhi For Letter Of Motivation For 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'

Politics

Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat shared a letter written by Sonia Gandhi stated that 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' will work together, in spirit and cooperation

Sonia Gandhi

Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat took to Twitter and shared a letter that he received from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. In the letter, Sonia Gandhi stated that 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' will work together, in a spirit and cooperation to give the people of Maharashtra, a stable and responsive Government.

READ | Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Maharashtra "secular" Alliance's Common Minimum Programme OUT

READ | Shroud Remains Over Composition Of Maha-Vikas-Aghadi Govt; State Congress Chief In Dark

Thorat takes to Twitter and thanks Sonia Gandhi

The Common Minimum Program

With 'secular' scripted on the first line, the unconventional alliance led by the saffron party, released the Common Minimum Program on Thursday.  According to the Common Minimum Program, the alliance of Sena-NCP-Congress begins with a preamble stating that the coalition is committed to upholding the "secular values" enshrined in the Constitution. Indicating an explicit shift in Shiv Sena's politics, since its inception. It read, "The alliance partners commit to upholding the secular values enshrined in the Constitution. On the contentious issue of national importance as well as of state importance especially having repercussions/consequences on the secular fabric of the nation, the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress will take a joint view after holding consultations and arriving at a consensus."

In the four page document, the three parties decided to keep the issues of farmers, unemployment, health, industry, social injustice, women empowerment, education and urban development at the crux of their coalition. The 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' have decided that the Deputy CM will be from the NCP and the Congress will get the Speaker's post.  

Shiv Sena CM

After gaining power of India's richest civic body - the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 1985, the 'sixth floor' CM office in Mumbai's Mantralay has evaded the Shiv Sena ever since. Fulfilling one of Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's dreams - as claimed by Shiv Sainiks - Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray becomes the first Thackeray Chief Minister, putting Sena finally in its coveted CM post.

READ | Shiv Sena, NCP And Congress Present Proposal To Form A Government

READ | Chhattisgarh CM Calls BJP's Maharashtra Govt Collapse A 'victory Of Democracy'

