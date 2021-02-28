Threats From Azamgarh To Muslim Man Seeking Donations For Ram Mandir; Police To Probe

In the latest development, UP Panchayat member Bablu Khan has allegedly received threats for appealing to people to donate for the construction of the Ram Mandir. Khan revealed that he was being threatened by a youth named Kashif for campaigning for the donation drive for Ram Mandir construction. Bablu Khan informed that he had lodged a complaint against Kashif with the Ayodhya Police and that the matter was being probed. Bablu Khan noted that following his participation in the campaign for Ram Mandir on 23 February, he received threats from the youth in Azamgarh warning him to stop seeking donations in the name of Lord Ram.

"On 23 February, over 1000 Muslims participated in the Ram Mandir fundraising campaign. After that, we worshipped Lord Ram and prayed for peace. One person from Azamgarh named Khasiq threatened me to stop asking for donation in the name of Ram Mandir. He said that whatever I was doing was not right and that If I do not stop doing so, then I will be solely responsible for what will happen to me", Bablu Khan said informing that a complaint had been lodged against the individual.

Donation drive for Ram Mandir

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust which is overseeing the construction of Ayodhya Ram Mandir is conducting a mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya. The Trust was set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict on November 9, 2021, for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya. The Trust announced in December that it will launch a mass contact and contribution campaign which began on January 15 and was to go on till February 27. The trust had printed 4 crore coupons of Rs 10 denomination, 8 crore coupons of Rs 100 and 12 lakhs coupons of Rs 1,000 denomination for the donation drive. the Trust said nearly 4 lakh volunteers will cover 55 crore people (11 crore families) in 5 lakh villages during the campaign. The trust's treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri revealed that Rs.1511 crore has been deposited in its account so far. President Ram Nath Kovind has also donated Rs Five lakh in his personal capacity for the construction of the temple.

