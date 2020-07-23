'Time Of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan Inauspicious:' Shankracharya Swarapoonand Saraswati

Days ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of the historic Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, revered Hindu seer Shankracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati has stated that the time fixed for the 'Bhoomi Poojan' is an 'inauspicious moment.' Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for the Lord Ram temple on August 5 in the presence of several prominent personalities. Sources have reported that Home Minister Amit Shah, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, and BJP leaders Uma Bharti, LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are likely to be present.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Shankracharya said, "We are Ram devotees, we will be happy if anyone builds the temple of Ram, but for that appropriate date and auspicious time should be chosen. There should not be politics in this. Due to politics, the issues of Hindus are downplayed. The temple was being built with the public's money, their opinion should be sought as well."

अयोध्या में भगवान राम मंदिर निर्माण के शिलान्यास के अशुभ मुहूर्त में कराये जाने पर हमारे हिंदू (सनातन) धर्म के द्वारका व जोशीमठ के सबसे वरिष्ठ शंकराचार्य स्वामी स्वरूपानंद जी महाराज का संदेश व शास्त्रों के आधार पर प्रमाणित तथ्यों पर वक्तव्य अवश्य देखें। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) July 23, 2020

'Not more than 200 people'

According to Trust president Nritya Gopal Das, the "Bhoomi Poojan" will be performed with the placing of a 40-kg silver brick at the sanctum Santorum. Three-day-long Vedic rituals, beginning August 3, will precede the main ceremony. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath will also join the "Bhoomi Pujan" ceremony.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Swami Govind Dev Giri highlighted that to ensure social distancing, only 200 people will be present for the ceremony including 150 invitees. He informed that before laying the foundation stone, PM Modi will offer prayers to Lord Ram at the temple and Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi Temple. All chief ministers will be invited to the programme, he told ANI.

Ram Mandir Trust formation & meetings

Prime Minister Modi had announced the formation of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in the Lok Sabha on February 5, with his own former Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra heading the construction committee. The committee has met several times and has invited the PM to lay the foundation stone when the construction begins. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on March 25 performed special puja and shifted Ram Lalla from the makeshift temple in Ayodhya to another a pre-fabricated temple in the same premises.

