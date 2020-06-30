TMC Attacks PM Modi Over 59 Chinese App-ban; Question Silence Over 'incursions'

All India Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday launched an attack on PM Modi sharing the video message PM put out after the Galwan clashes on TikTok saying that he had been using the same app he banned to mourn the martyrdom of the soldiers. The nephew of TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee claimed that PM's 'befitting reply' to China came amid the 'incursions' that the Centre has refused to acknowledge.

Banerjee's claims come despite multiple clarifications by the Centre assuring that the sanctity of the country's borders had not been compromised. On Sunday, PM Modi during his Mann Ki Baat address assured the citizens that while India was a peace-loving country it won't refrain from giving a befitting response if anyone dares to encroach upon India's sovereignty.

Only a few days back @narendramodi ji was found mourning the martyrdom of our soldiers on the same Chinese App he has now decided to ban. All in the name of a 'BEFITTING REPLY' to China, whose incursions he even refuses to acknowledge. Hon'ble PM's HYPOCRISY is surely laughable! pic.twitter.com/JGjZXvYAzM — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) June 30, 2020

Regardless, TikTok is now no longer available for download on the Google Play store.

India bans Chinese apps

Amid the on-going India-China border tensions, the government of India in a massive decision on Monday banned 59 Chinese Apps including TikTok. According to the Centre, it received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India. The government banned the apps in order to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users.

List of Chinese apps banned by the Centre

1. TikTok

2. Shareit

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map

6. Shein

7. Clash of Kings

8. DU battery saver

9. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browers

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beutry Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc

35. Meitu

36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault- Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy

