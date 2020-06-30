TMC Attacks PM Modi Over 59 Chinese App-ban; Question Silence Over 'incursions'

Quick links:
All India Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday launched an attack on PM Modi sharing the video message PM put out after the Galwan clashes on TikTok saying that he had been using the same app he banned to mourn the martyrdom of the soldiers. The nephew of TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee claimed that PM's 'befitting reply' to China came amid the 'incursions' that the Centre has refused to acknowledge.
Banerjee's claims come despite multiple clarifications by the Centre assuring that the sanctity of the country's borders had not been compromised. On Sunday, PM Modi during his Mann Ki Baat address assured the citizens that while India was a peace-loving country it won't refrain from giving a befitting response if anyone dares to encroach upon India's sovereignty.
Only a few days back @narendramodi ji was found mourning the martyrdom of our soldiers on the same Chinese App he has now decided to ban. All in the name of a 'BEFITTING REPLY' to China, whose incursions he even refuses to acknowledge. Hon'ble PM's HYPOCRISY is surely laughable! pic.twitter.com/JGjZXvYAzM— Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) June 30, 2020
Regardless, TikTok is now no longer available for download on the Google Play store.
Read: 'Befitting Reply Given In Ladakh': PM Modi Fires Strong Statement On China In Mann Ki Baat
Read: Rahul Gandhi Unmoved By India's 59 Chinese App-ban; Attacks Modi Government On Imports
Amid the on-going India-China border tensions, the government of India in a massive decision on Monday banned 59 Chinese Apps including TikTok. According to the Centre, it received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India. The government banned the apps in order to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users.
1. TikTok
2. Shareit
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU battery saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup
12. Mi Community
13. CM Browers
14. Virus Cleaner
15. APUS Browser
16. ROMWE
17. Club Factory
18. Newsdog
19. Beutry Plus
20. WeChat
21. UC News
22. QQ Mail
23. Weibo
24. Xender
25. QQ Music
26. QQ Newsfeed
27. Bigo Live
28. SelfieCity
29. Mail Master
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi
32. WeSync
33. ES File Explorer
34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc
35. Meitu
36. Vigo Video
37. New Video Status
38. DU Recorder
39. Vault- Hide
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41. DU Cleaner
42. DU Browser
43. Hago Play With New Friends
44. Cam Scanner
45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
46. Wonder Camera
47. Photo Wonder
48. QQ Player
49. We Meet
50. Sweet Selfie
51. Baidu Translate
52. Vmate
53. QQ International
54. QQ Security Center
55. QQ Launcher
56. U Video
57. V fly Status Video
58. Mobile Legends
59. DU Privacy
Read: India Bans 59 Chinese Apps: List Of Alternatives To Replace Chinese Mobile Applications
Read: TikTok Issues First Response After Being Banned By Modi Govt; Calls It 'interim Order'