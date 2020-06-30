Last Updated:

Rahul Gandhi Unmoved By India's 59 Chinese App-ban; Attacks Modi Government On Imports

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government buying more Chinese products than its predecessor helmed by Manmohan Singh

Written By
Manjiri Chitre
Rahul Gandhi

In his first attack after the Indian government banned 59 Chinese-origin apps, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government buying more Chinese products than its predecessor. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader shared a graph comparing the UPA government's and the NDA government's imports of Chinese products and stated "Fact don't lie." This comes a day after the Centre banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok amid the Indo-China border tensions. 

The Congress has been blaming the ruling BJP government's 'mismanagement' for the India-China face-off, while the BJP has rebutted the Congress’s criticism and added a counter of its own, accusing the party of tying up with China to the detriments of India's interests under the UPA regime.

List of banned Chinese apps:

In a big move, the Home Ministry on Monday banned 59 Chinese Apps after receiving several complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India. 

  1.  TikTok
  2. Shareit
  3.  Kwai
  4.  UC Browser
  5.  Baidu map 
  6.  Shein 
  7.  Clash of Kings 
  8.  DU battery saver 
  9.  Helo 
  10.  Likee
  11.  YouCam makeup 
  12.  Mi Community 
  13.  CM Browers 
  14.  Virus Cleaner 
  15.  APUS Browser 
  16.  ROMWE 
  17.  Club Factory 
  18.  Newsdog 
  19.  Beutry Plus 
  20.  WeChat 
  21.  UC News 
  22.  QQ Mail 
  23.  Weibo 
  24.  Xender 
  25.  QQ Music 
  26.  QQ Newsfeed 
  27.  Bigo Live 
  28.  SelfieCity 
  29.  Mail Master 
  30.  Parallel Space
  31.  Mi Video Call – Xiaomi 
  32.  WeSync 
  33.  ES File Explorer 
  34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc 
  35.  Meitu 
  36.  Vigo Video 
  37.  New Video Status 
  38.  DU Recorder 
  39.  Vault- Hide 
  40.  Cache Cleaner DU App studio 
  41.  DU Cleaner 
  42.  DU Browser 
  43.  Hago Play With New Friends 
  44.  Cam Scanner 
  45.  Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile 
  46.  Wonder Camera 
  47.  Photo Wonder 
  48.  QQ Player 
  49.  We Meet 
  50.  Sweet Selfie 
  51.  Baidu Translate 
  52.  Vmate 
  53.  QQ International 
  54.  QQ Security Center 
  55.  QQ Launcher 
  56.  U Video 
  57.  V fly Status Video 
  58.  Mobile Legends 
  59.  DU Privacy

As many as 20 Indian soldiers were martyred during a violent faceoff took place on June 15 while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. 76 others suffered injuries in the clash, in which hundreds of soldiers from both sides are said to have engaged. 

