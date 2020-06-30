Rahul Gandhi Unmoved By India's 59 Chinese App-ban; Attacks Modi Government On Imports

In his first attack after the Indian government banned 59 Chinese-origin apps, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government buying more Chinese products than its predecessor. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader shared a graph comparing the UPA government's and the NDA government's imports of Chinese products and stated "Fact don't lie." This comes a day after the Centre banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok amid the Indo-China border tensions.

The Congress has been blaming the ruling BJP government's 'mismanagement' for the India-China face-off, while the BJP has rebutted the Congress’s criticism and added a counter of its own, accusing the party of tying up with China to the detriments of India's interests under the UPA regime.

List of banned Chinese apps:

In a big move, the Home Ministry on Monday banned 59 Chinese Apps after receiving several complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India.

TikTok Shareit Kwai UC Browser Baidu map Shein Clash of Kings DU battery saver Helo Likee YouCam makeup Mi Community CM Browers Virus Cleaner APUS Browser ROMWE Club Factory Newsdog Beutry Plus WeChat UC News QQ Mail Weibo Xender QQ Music QQ Newsfeed Bigo Live SelfieCity Mail Master Parallel Space Mi Video Call – Xiaomi WeSync ES File Explorer Viva Video – QU Video Inc Meitu Vigo Video New Video Status DU Recorder Vault- Hide Cache Cleaner DU App studio DU Cleaner DU Browser Hago Play With New Friends Cam Scanner Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile Wonder Camera Photo Wonder QQ Player We Meet Sweet Selfie Baidu Translate Vmate QQ International QQ Security Center QQ Launcher U Video V fly Status Video Mobile Legends DU Privacy

As many as 20 Indian soldiers were martyred during a violent faceoff took place on June 15 while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. 76 others suffered injuries in the clash, in which hundreds of soldiers from both sides are said to have engaged.

